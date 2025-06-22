Sunday, June 22, 2025
Gujarat unveils electronics policy to attract Rs 35,000 crore investment

By: Agencies

Date:

Ahmedabad, June 22:  Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched the Gujarat Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 (GECMS-2025), which aims to attract over Rs 35,000 crore investment and create a large pool of high-skilled jobs, while aligning closely with the Centre’s Electronics Components and Semiconductors (ECMS) scheme.

A key highlight is its provision of 100 per cent top-up incentives for projects approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), offering dual benefits from both the Centre and the state. Once the Centre releases its share of funding, Gujarat will disburse its matching assistance within 30 working days.

The policy targets strategic sectors, including multi-layer and HDI printed circuit boards (PCBs), lithium-ion battery cells, SMDs, camera and display modules, and specialised machinery. By focusing on upstream manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports, the policy aims to integrate Gujarat deeply into global electronics value chains

GECMS-2025 also includes robust R&amp;D support, with grants up to Rs 12.5 crore for institutions to establish Centres of Excellence, Applied Research Labs, and Finishing Schools.

The policy is part of a broader vision to integrate Gujarat into the global electronics supply chain, reduce India’s dependence on imported components, and promote value addition and exports. It identifies key focus areas for investment, including multi-layer and HDI printed circuit boards (PCBs), lithium-ion battery cells, surface mount devices (SMDs), camera and display modules, passive electronic components, and specialised machinery. These sectors are critical for building a robust upstream electronics ecosystem, especially with Gujarat already housing four semiconductor fabrication units, and the state’s ambition to strengthen its role in India’s evolving tech-driven economy.

The GECMS-2025 also places significant emphasis on innovation and research, offering up to Rs 12.5 crore in matching grants to academic and research institutions for setting up Centres of Excellence, Applied Research Laboratories, and Finishing Schools aimed at bridging the skill and innovation gap. This step is designed to build a future-ready workforce that aligns with the industry’s technological requirements.

The Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM) will oversee implementation, and eligible investors must apply by July 31. The state has clarified that incentives under this scheme will not overlap with the existing Gujarat Electronics Policy 2022-28, avoiding duplication.

–IANS

