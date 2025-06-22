Sunday, June 22, 2025
NATIONAL

TN: Kangeyam, Vellakovil farmers announce June 24 stir for equitable water distribution

By: Agencies

Chennai, June 22:Tensions are escalating in Tamil Nadu’s Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) irrigation belt as farmers from Kangeyam and Vellakovil regions have announced plans to stage a protest on June 24, demanding fair allocation of water to tail-end areas.

The agitation, to be held outside the office of the PAP Superintendent Engineer in Pollachi, is being organised by the PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement. The group alleges that farmers at the end of the canal network are routinely deprived of their rightful share of irrigation water.

“The PAP system is designed to ensure balanced water distribution. But what we’re seeing is excessive diversion through several upstream branch canals, and rampant water theft,” said P. Velusamy, president of the conservation movement.

“As a result, tail-end areas like Vellakovil are left dry. Of the 12,000 acres dependent on our canal, nearly 800 acres have remained parched even as of Saturday,” said Velusamy.

He added that the protest was intended to spotlight what he termed a systemic failure to address long-standing grievances. “We are mobilising farmers from village to village to unite and demand justice,” Velusamy said.

However, the proposed agitation has exposed internal divisions among PAP stakeholders. The PAP Planning Committee — an elected body overseeing water management from the Thirumurthy Dam — has strongly opposed the protest, arguing it could create unnecessary tensions.

“The Vellakovil branch canal is part of the extended PAP network. According to the standard norm, 1 cusec of water irrigates 120 acres. For 12,000 acres, they require 100 cusecs — but they are already being supplied up to 130 cusecs,” said Medical K. Paramasivam, Chairman of the PAP Planning Committee.

He further claimed that actual cultivation in the region currently covers only about 5,000 acres. “In fact, there are occasions when water meant for other areas like Pongalur and Palladam gets redirected to Vellakovil. The proposed protest could incite unrest among other farmers,” Paramasivam warned.

He also noted that the PAP water-sharing model is democratically administered through 134 Water Users’ Association (WUA) presidents and nine Distribution Committee chairpersons. “Earlier, I secured a court order against illegal water tapping. But with an appeal now pending, enforcement has become limited,” he added.

Meanwhile, police officials stated they have yet to receive any formal request from the protesting group seeking permission to conduct the demonstration. The situation is being closely monitored to prevent any disruption of public order.

–IANS

Previous article
British Airways flight returns to Chennai after Middle East airspace closure amid US-Iran tensions
Next article
Modi govt opened up one million sq km basin in big push for India’s oil-gas hunt, says Hardeep Puri
