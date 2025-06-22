Sunday, June 22, 2025
NATIONAL

British Airways flight returns to Chennai after Middle East airspace closure amid US-Iran tensions

Chennai, June 22 : A British Airways flight bound for London was forced to make an emergency return to Chennai International Airport on Sunday morning after airspace over the Middle East was abruptly closed due to escalating military tensions between the US and Iran.

Flight BA276, a Boeing 777, departed Chennai at 6.24 a.m. — nearly an hour behind its scheduled time of 5.35 a.m. — with 247 passengers and 15 crew members on board.

The aircraft had crossed Bengaluru and was cruising over the Arabian Sea when the pilot received urgent information that key portions of Middle Eastern airspace had been shut down, rendering the planned flight path to London impassable.

The airspace closure reportedly followed the US military strikes on Iranian targets overnight, prompting regional authorities to halt civilian overflights as a precaution.

Upon receiving the alert, the flight crew immediately contacted both Chennai and London air traffic control centres. After swift consultations and prioritising passenger safety, authorities instructed the aircraft to return to Chennai.

The plane landed safely at Chennai International Airport at around 10.00 a.m. and was directed to a remote bay for passenger disembarkation.

All 262 people on board — passengers and crew — were reported safe.

The airport officials confirmed that temporary arrangements were made to accommodate passengers in lounges and nearby hotels across the city.

British Airways issued a statement confirming the aircraft’s return and said it was “assessing available options for onward travel.”

“Passenger safety remains our top priority,” the airline said, adding that further updates would be shared once alternative routes were confirmed or once the affected airspace reopens.

The unexpected return created a flurry of activity at the airport, with passengers expressing confusion and concern over the delay.

Several flights from Chennai to Gulf destinations were also delayed in the wake of the regional airspace shutdown.

Flights bound for Kuwait, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi faced significant delays.

A Kuwait Airways flight, originally scheduled to depart at 03.30 a.m., eventually took off at 05.40 a.m. Similarly, a Qatar Airways flight to Doha and an Emirates flight to Dubai were each delayed by nearly an hour.

This incident marks the latest disruption in international air travel caused by the growing unrest in the Middle East, raising concerns about further delays and reroutings in the coming days.

–IANS

aal/dpb

