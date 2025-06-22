US names Meghalaya as no-go travel place!

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 21: As Meghalaya continues to shake off the recent horror of the honeymoon murder case, in another concerning development, the US has named the Northeastern state in its Level 2 travel advisory for India, urging American citizens to “exercise increased caution” due to rising incidents of violent crimes and terrorism in India.

The advisory, updated by the U.S. Department of State on June 18, specifically cautions against travel to certain regions including parts of Northeastern states.

The advisory calls out a number of safety concerns — violent crimes, such as sexual assault, have been described as “common” in India, especially in tourist-frequented areas.

Terrorist attacks may occur with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, hotels, places of worship, and government facilities. Women are strongly advised not to travel alone, it said.

While the general Level 2 advisory applies to India as a whole, a more stringent Level 4: Do Not Travel warning is in place for Jammu and Kashmir (excluding Ladakh), and parts of the India-Pakistan border region.

In addition, the advisory includes a cautionary note for “Northeastern states,” stating that “incidents of violence, including those sparked by civil unrest, insurgent activities, and armed conflict, occur sporadically.”

Though Meghalaya is not named individually, the blanket reference to the Northeastern region encompasses the state. The US, in its advisory, has urged travelers to remain alert, avoid demonstrations, and monitor local media in these areas.

Due to the changing nature of the threat, US government employees working in India are required to obtain permission prior to travelling to most areas in the states of Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Odisha, the advisory stated.

The update was published on the U.S. Embassy’s official website for India.