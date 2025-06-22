Sunday, June 22, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Former MP Rakesh Sinha slams slur on Meghalaya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

HONEYMOON MURDER CASE

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 21: Former Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha on Saturday condemned sections of the national media and individuals for maligning Meghalaya in the wake of the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra.
He rebuked them for rushing to judgment. “I believe that defaming Meghalaya in the Raja Raghuvanshi case is the greatest harm, as you are discrediting the people who love peace and harmony. It is unbelievable,” said Sinha, who adopted Kongthong village in 2023 and proposed a UNESCO tag for it.
A frequent visitor to Meghalaya, Sinha asserted that Meghalaya stood out for its “inclusive social, political and cultural life,” and that “those people and media outlets who have defamed Meghalaya must apologise and give good coverage of positive work in the state.”
Drawing from his on-ground experience, the BJP ideologue painted a different picture from what some media houses have projected.
“Meghalaya is the most peaceful state, and the people are inclusive and live in harmony. I have been coming to Meghalaya for the past six months, visiting the remotest areas for social work, and creating political consciousness amongst the people. I receive enormous support,” he said.
He pointed to the aspirations of Meghalaya’s youth, saying, “The youth are looking for jobs and leadership, and I think that leadership should be provided for a new direction.”
Sinha’s criticism comes close on the heels of Voice of the People Party (VPP) MP, Ricky A.J. Syngkon, raising the issue in Parliament. Syngkon urged the Centre to take strong action against certain national television and digital outlets for their “highly erroneous” coverage of the murder, saying their reporting not only distorted facts but also brought unwarranted disgrace upon the indigenous people of Meghalaya, affecting their already fragile livelihoods.
The growing outrage underscores a deepening demand from within the state for accountability from national media houses that, according to critics, have painted Meghalaya with a broad and unfair brush following the Sohra murder.

Previous article
Sonam, beau Raj remanded in 13-day judicial custody
Next article
US names Meghalaya as no-go travel place!
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 262 runs against India Leeds, June 21: On a...
SPORTS

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra clinched his first Diamond League title in...
SPORTS

Wankyrmen, Filinza Hansepi cruise to victory in Shillong 10K Run

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 21: Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and Filinza Hansepi won the open men’s and women’s events...
SPORTS

Florian Wirtz joins Liverpool, becomes one of football’s most expensive signings

Liverpool, June 21: Florian Wirtz has officially become one of the most expensive footballers of all time after...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

SPORTS 0
England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail...

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

SPORTS 0
Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar...

Wankyrmen, Filinza Hansepi cruise to victory in Shillong 10K Run

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 21: Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and...
Load more

Popular news

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

SPORTS 0
England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail...

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

SPORTS 0
Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar...

Wankyrmen, Filinza Hansepi cruise to victory in Shillong 10K Run

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 21: Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge