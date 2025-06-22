Sunday, June 22, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Yoga and religion not connected: Rakkam

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 21: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Saturday dismissed claims that Yoga is associated with any particular religion and urged all citizens to adopt and practise it for better physical and mental health.
“Yoga is not connected to any religion; it is meant for our overall well-being—both physical and mental. Yoga has truly inspired the world, and the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who encouraged, convinced, and inspired the global community to accept, adopt, and practise it,” said Sangma during the International Yoga Day celebration (See P-3) in the city. Emphasising the importance of balance in life—whether in health or profession—Sangma noted that many people today are compromising on essential aspects like good sleep and healthy eating habits.
Recalling a personal incident, he shared how one of his aunts was critically ill and his uncle, while taking care of her, neglected his own health by staying awake for nights and not eating properly. “Before his wife passed away, my uncle suffered a stroke and died due to stress,” Sangma said.
“Stress is one of the biggest killers today, and we often sacrifice our health. That is why yoga is so important — it helps maintain both physical and mental well-being,” he added, encouraging students and participants to make yoga a regular practice.
Wellness startup IYKA-ARAM concluded a 16-day yoga campaign across Meghalaya, engaging over 1,200 students from 12 districts. The final session was held in Shillong and saw participation from Rakkam Sangma and Education Secretary Swapnil Tembe.
Led by founder Dr Emidaka Dkhar and her team, the campaign promoted the theme “Sustainable Yoga for All” through school-based sessions and a state-level Yoga Trek. Held from June 4 to 19, the initiative covered districts such as Tura, Jowai, Nongstoin, and Williamnagar.
Supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, CCRYN, the Ministry of Education, and Meghalaya’s Health and Education departments, the programme aimed to promote holistic well-being among students.
Earlier this year, IYKA-ARAM had also partnered with the Meghalaya Police to conduct a yoga session focused on mental health.

