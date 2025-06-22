Sonam, beau Raj remanded in 13-day judicial custody

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 21: The Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Shillong, on Saturday remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover Raj Khuswaha to 13 days of judicial custody in connection with the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Last Thursday, the Court had extended the police custody of both accused by two days, which expired on Saturday. Following this, Shillong Police once again produced them before the Court.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra said that the police did not seek further extension of police custody and instead prayed for judicial custody. The Court granted the request and remanded both accused accordingly.

The defence counsel appointed through legal aid was not present during Saturday’s hearing.

Earlier this week, the Court had sent the three alleged henchmen — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi — to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the same case.

On Saturday, both Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Khuswaha were brought to court under tight security, as has been the norm throughout the proceedings.