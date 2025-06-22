Sunday, June 22, 2025
NATIONAL

YSRCP leader booked for violating Andhra Police orders during Jagan’s rally

By: Agencies

Date:

Amaravati, June 22 : Andhra Pradesh Police have filed cases against YSR Congress Party’s senior leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu and others for allegedly violating orders in connection with party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Palnadu district on June 18.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against Rambabu and others in Nallapadu and Old Guntur police stations.

Police had imposed certain restrictions during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, where he consoled the family members of YSRCP functionary Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by police and TDP leaders.

The YSRCP chief’s visit turned into a huge show of strength by the opposition party as thousands of party cadres joined his convoy.

Two people died during the former chief minister’s visit. While a 53-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Jagan’s convoy in Guntur district, another person collapsed while waiting to welcome him in Sattenapalli and later succumbed at a hospital.

The YSRCP leaders had allegedly violated the conditions imposed by the police for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.

On June 19, a YSRCP worker was arrested for displaying placards that carried provocative slogans seeking to carry out a massacre of Telugu Desam Party leaders if the YSRCP returned to power in 2029.

A case was registered against him at Nekarikally Police Station in Palnadu district following a complaint by leaders of the TDP. Ravi Teja was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Ambati Rambabu was booked earlier this month after a spat with police over the refusal to allow a rally in Guntur.

The former minister and others were booked for assault to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The YSRCP leader had allegedly behaved rudely with police after they stopped him and his supporters from proceeding to the District Collectorate in a rally to give a memorandum.

Rambabu had a heated argument with police during a protest programme on June 4, which was observed as ‘Betrayal Day’ by the party across Andhra Pradesh.

A case against Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty) was booked against Rambabu and others at Pattabhipuram Police Station.

–IANS

