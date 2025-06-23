EKHLTWA opposes plan to install tracking devices in local taxis in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 23: The East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association (EKHLTWA) on Monday met with the District Transport Officer (DTO), Shillong, to express strong opposition to the Transport Department’s proposal to install tracking devices in all local taxis across the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, EKHLTWA organising secretary Shan Khyriemmujat said the association is firmly against the proposal. He argued that local taxis are already easily identifiable by their distinct black and yellow colours.

Khyriemmujat salso pointed out that High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) already come equipped with tracking features.

“We are totally against this proposal to install tracking devices,” he stated.

According to him, the government’s move appears to be a reaction to the recent alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife, Sonam, in Sohra. However, he emphasized that those involved in the case were not locals.

“It is very clear that the people involved in the alleged murder are from outside. So why is the government trying to impose such measures on the local taxi operators?’” Khyriemmujat questioned.