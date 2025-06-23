Meghalaya govt resents US advisory against travel to state

Shillong, June 23 : The Meghalaya Government has strongly criticized the recent advisory issued by the United States (US) Government, which cautioned its citizens against traveling to Meghalaya.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong termed the advisory as “unfortunate” and asserted that the state remains absolutely safe for all visitors.

“We condemn such an advisory. Meghalaya is a peaceful state and safe for everyone, including foreign tourists,” Tynsong told reporters.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Deputy Chief Minister, who recently reviewed various government road projects, announced that the state has decided to shelve the ambitious plan to construct a four-lane elevated road from Umiam to Shillong. The project, he said, has been deemed unfeasible.

Instead, the government has now decided to go ahead with an alternative plan to widen the existing road to 10 meters to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity.