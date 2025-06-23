Monday, June 23, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Indo-French military exercise gathers momentum in Southern France

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Paris, June 23: Having focused on nautical infiltration training and a shooting campaign over the past week, soldiers from India and France will now be deployed to the Agde region as the eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise Shakti gathers further momentum in Southern France.

At Camp Larzac in La Cavalerie, the Indian Army contingent – comprising an all-arms team led by a battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles – focused on sharing experience, operational cooperation, and interoperability with the French Army’s 13th Foreign Legion Demi-Brigade while undertaking a wide array of mission-focused drills aimed at sub-conventional operations.

Boosting Franco-Indian military cooperation, key components of the exercise – being held from June 18 to July 1 – include combat shooting in semi-developed terrain, obstacle crossings, joint planning exercises, and advanced obstacle course training, simulating realistic battlefield conditions.

“The combat shooting component has showcased the latest generation of small arms from both nations. The Indian Army demonstrated the reliability, modularity, and precision of its new-generation indigenous inventory, suitable for a variety of tactical environments”, said an Indian Army spokesperson.

“The French contingent employed frontline weapon systems renowned for their accuracy, versatility, and ruggedness. The synergy during live firing and tactical manoeuvres reflected the high standards of operational readiness and combat proficiency of both forces”, he added.

In a nod to evolving combat scenarios, the exercise also includes Electronic Warfare (EW) modules, where both sides are collaborating to improve electromagnetic spectrum operations and secure communications in the field. As the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) rises globally, Indian and French forces are jointly training on Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), including hands-on use of advanced anti-drone technologies. Another highlight of Shakti-VIII is the joint participation in the Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP), aimed at improving mission planning, coordination, and command response capabilities.

These sessions are helping both sides refine tactical procedures and enhance mission execution. The exercise continues to act as a powerful medium for exchanging best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Exercise Shakti, held biennially, underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and France. It reinforces shared goals of maintaining regional stability, expanding defence technology cooperation, and bolstering collective security.

IANS

Previous article
Tripura govt adopting AI across all sectors to improve performance: CM Saha
Next article
Iranian Parliament considers suspending cooperation with IAEA
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Key Differences Between Single-Phase and 3-Phase Induction Motors

Anyone who has looked closely at electric motors knows they are everywhere. They power small devices at home...
NATIONAL

‘Stitch slippers’ row at IndiGo: Airline refutes ‘baseless’ claims

New Delhi, June 23: After a controversy erupted over claims by a trainee pilot of alleged caste-based discrimination...
NATIONAL

Assembly bypolls result: Trinamool’s Alifa Ahmed wins massively, BJP comes 2nd

Kolkata, June 23: Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed registered a massive win in the bypoll to the Kaliganj...
NATIONAL

Iranian Parliament considers suspending cooperation with IAEA

Tehran, June 23: The Iranian Parliament is planning to pass a Bill to suspend Tehran's cooperation with the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Key Differences Between Single-Phase and 3-Phase Induction Motors

PR Articles 0
Anyone who has looked closely at electric motors knows...

‘Stitch slippers’ row at IndiGo: Airline refutes ‘baseless’ claims

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 23: After a controversy erupted over...

Assembly bypolls result: Trinamool’s Alifa Ahmed wins massively, BJP comes 2nd

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 23: Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed registered...
Load more

Popular news

Key Differences Between Single-Phase and 3-Phase Induction Motors

PR Articles 0
Anyone who has looked closely at electric motors knows...

‘Stitch slippers’ row at IndiGo: Airline refutes ‘baseless’ claims

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 23: After a controversy erupted over...

Assembly bypolls result: Trinamool’s Alifa Ahmed wins massively, BJP comes 2nd

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 23: Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed registered...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge