NATIONAL

Tripura govt adopting AI across all sectors to improve performance: CM Saha

By: Agencies

Agartala, June 23: Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that the Tripura government has already started adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) in every sector of the state.

Addressing a function here, the Chief Minister said that to get better performance, AI has already been introduced in every sector in Tripura.

“I have seen many medical students working in the health sector doing exceptionally well, even attending the Operation Theatre using AI. Earlier, we relied solely on textbooks, but now smart classes are available,” said CM Saha, who also holds both Education and Health and Family Welfare portfolios.

He said that the youth of the state are brilliant and should not leave the country.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ‘those who have knowledge would run the country’, and there is no limit to knowledge. The youth must remain in the country and work for the betterment of the nation and people of India,” he said.

The Chief Minister informed that 30 new schools would be set up in the current financial year with an expenditure of Rs 264 crore.

He said that to help students overcome exam fear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, where he emphasises how to remain stress-free during examinations.

“The way he (PM) gives direction and speaks, following the same approach, we also interact with students and share insights with them. As a result, we have seen a significant reduction in stress levels. I don’t think such initiatives are happening anywhere else in the world.

“Even through the ‘Mann-ki-Baat’ programme, he connects with people. The work of PM Modi will be scripted in golden letters in history, and someday, research would also be conducted on it,” he said.

Noting that students have to depend on themselves and keep learning, CM Saha, a dental surgeon, said through exercise, one can understand oneself, especially if students practice yoga, it would be highly beneficial for them.

“We must engage in exercise so that our minds remain sharp. When PM Modi became Prime Minister, he began reviving ancient practices that were once well-known in India,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Education Department has taken several steps, including the introduction of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum, ‘Super 30’, and others.

Bicycles have also been distributed to girl students and around 44 schools have got new buildings, he said.

Saha informed that during the 2024–25 financial year, infrastructure was developed in around 350 schools with an expenditure of Rs 80 crore. IANS

 

 

