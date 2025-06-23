State’s tourism suffering from lack of trained professionals

SHILLONG, June 22: The shortage of trained professionals in Meghalaya’s tourism sector has raised serious concerns about the state’s preparedness to manage the increasing number of tourists from outside the region.

This concern has become more pressing in light of the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife, Sonam, during their reported honeymoon trip last month.

The incident has exposed glaring gaps in the state’s tourism management, particularly the absence of a robust system to register visiting tourists.

A few tourism stakeholders argued that such tragedies could potentially be avoided if tourism services were overseen by properly trained and qualified personnel.

Meghalaya currently has only one woman guide officially recognised by the Ministry of Tourism.

Even the local guide from Sohra, who played a crucial role in helping the authorities crack the Raghuvanshi case by providing a vital lead, is not a certified guide.

This situation raises a critical question: Is the government focusing on the right priorities by investing in infrastructure such as five-star hotels while neglecting the need to equip local people with the skills required to support the tourism industry?

Adding to the irony, the Shillong camp office of the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism, has been offering free training for tour guides under a flagship Central government programme.

The initiative includes a stipend during the three-month training course and is open to all youths who are domiciled in Meghalaya.

However, the institute has conducted only three training programmes since its inception in September 2018.

According to sources, the office is expected to hold at least three trainings every calendar year, but the number has fallen drastically due to poor participation.

The primary reason, sources say, is the location of the training facility at the Institute of Hotel Management at Mawkasiang, which is far from most tourist-frequented villages.

Many aspiring youth from distant areas have said that they cannot afford the travel costs or the time required to attend the sessions.

In response to these concerns, the camp office has requested the Tourism Department to provide space within Shillong to make the training more accessible.

The government has reportedly expressed its inability to do so, citing a lack of available space.

Currently, the fourth phase of training has been delayed due to insufficient enrollment.

The Ministry of Tourism mandates a minimum of 30 trainees to conduct a session, a number the regional office has been unable to meet.

The institute is an implementing agency of various Capacity Building for Service Provider programmes and schemes sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism.

In 2023, the state government allotted land at Mawkhanu, Mawpdang, in the New Shillong Township for the construction of the institute’s permanent campus.

However, the Ministry of Tourism has yet to take possession of the site, possibly due to doubts over the viability of the regional office, which has struggled to function effectively.

“Why should the Ministry invest crores of rupees in Meghalaya if it doesn’t see any future here?” a source asked.

It has also been revealed that the Ministry of Tourism originally intended to set up the IITTM camp office in Guwahati.

It was only due to the intervention of BJP leader KJ Alphons that the office was established in Shillong.