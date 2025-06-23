Group launches education project ‘COME’ in Tura

TURA, June 22: Project COME (Community Onward Movement for Education), a transformative initiative by the Mothers’ Union, Tura, aimed at uplifting rural education through a sustainable, community-driven school adoption model, was officially launched on Saturday.

The launch event, held at the Working Women’s Hostel, Mission Compound, Tura, brought together a wide cross-section of stakeholders committed to advancing education in Meghalaya.

The programme began with an invocation prayer led by Rev. Fr. Janarius S Sangma, Principal of Don Bosco College, whose reflections set the tone for the day. His closing remarks underscored the importance of skill development and value-based education, commending the Union for placing these values at the core of the initiative.

In her welcome address, the union’s president, SK Sangma, outlined the vision and mission of Project COME as a response to the pressing challenges faced by rural schools. She emphasised that the project is not just about adopting schools in name, but about walking alongside them in their journey toward holistic development—covering infrastructure, learning outcomes, and moral education.

A well-researched presentation outlined the project’s core goals, implementation strategies, and anticipated long-term impact. Attendees were introduced to the initiative’s key components, including community engagement, capacity-building at the school level, integration of life skills, and academic strengthening. The presentation was well-received and sparked thoughtful discussions throughout the event.

Several dignitaries and academicians participated in the event and extended their support to the project. Dr. Vasanthi Vijaykumar, Vice Chancellor of Captain Williamson Sangma State University, stressed the role of higher education institutions in uplifting marginalized schools and pledged institutional support through university-led programs and training.

Tyrone D. Brass, Headmaster and owner of Learning Sanctuary, lauded the Mothers’ Union for taking a bold step in sharing the responsibility with the government.

Former Education Commissioner Lutherine R Sangma shared insights into the persistent challenges in government schools, based on her experience, and called Project COME a timely and much-needed intervention. Meanwhile, Sanggra A Sangma urged attendees to prioritise foundational education as the cornerstone of long-term academic success.

Singje Ch. Marak, Coordinator of the State’s Early Childhood Care and Education Programme, praised the Union’s resolve and offered assistance toward achieving the project’s early education objectives. A representative from DIET Tura also announced upcoming teacher training programmes that align with the project’s aims.

Addressing concerns raised by some teachers regarding the Union’s involvement in school management, General Secretary Sume Chandola B. Sangma clarified that the project is designed to work alongside—not above—existing systems, empowering educators through collaboration and support.