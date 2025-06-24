Tuesday, June 24, 2025
1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

By: Agencies

Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of 371 on Day 5 of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley, with the hosts well poised at 181 for no loss in 40.5 overs, after a sublime unbeaten century by Ben Duckett (105) and a composed 59 not out by Zak Crawley.

With conditions heavily overcast throughout the day, the rain was always going to play a part, and just when India desperately needed a breakthrough, the drizzle returned, bringing out the covers and a sense of relief for the visitors.

The weather had threatened to intervene all day, but brief spells of play allowed Duckett and Crawley to completely dominate an Indian bowling attack that struggled to extract movement in seamer-friendly conditions.

According to Accuweather, rain remains a big factor with a 50% chance around 8 PM and hovering around 37% until 10 PM, threatening to rob England of a historic chase — and possibly saving India from an impending defeat. India’s frustrations were compounded when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a crucial chance at deep square leg to dismiss Duckett on 98.

It was a difficult effort, diving forward full stretch, but one that could’ve turned the game. Duckett, who had been clinical with his strokes and daring with his reverse sweeps, made India pay by reaching his sixth Test ton, his second against India, with a brilliant boundary, becoming only the fourth player to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test at Headingley.

As rain interrupted play, England had 190 more runs to get with all ten wickets in hand. The Test hangs in the balance, but with the skies darkening, it may now be the rain god that decides the outcome of this see-saw battle. Brief scores: India 471 and 364 lead England 465 and 181/0 in 40.5 overs (Zak Crawley 59 not out, Ben Duckett 105 not out) by 190 runs.

IANS

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM
MoS Raksha Khadse stresses need for LTAD, Northeast Sports Empowerment during STC Agartala visit
