Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONALSPORTS

MoS Raksha Khadse stresses need for LTAD, Northeast Sports Empowerment during STC Agartala visit

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Agartala (Tripura), June 24: Smt. Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, stressed on Tuesday conducted a detailed tour and a thorough review of the training facilities and assessed the progress of the athletes at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) operated Sports Training Centre (STC) in Agartala on Tuesday.

Minister Khadse is currently on a significant tour of Tripura. As part of the extensive ‘Poorvottar Sampark Setu’ dialogue initiative, and made an unannounced visit to STC Agartala. During her visit, the Minister conducted a thorough review of the training facilities, observed the dedicated work of the coaches, and assessed the progress of the athletes.

She also meticulously inspected the modern amenities and overall readiness of the STC centre, which plays a pivotal role in the region’s sports landscape. The SAI-STC centre in Agartala is particularly renowned for its focus on gymnastics, with carefully selected young athletes currently undergoing intensive training.

Established through a collaborative effort with the local government, this centre is widely recognised as a crucial pillar for sports development across North-East India. Smt. Khadse’s detailed assessment included a close look at the training equipment, the hostel facilities provided to the athletes, their dietary provisions, and the medical and psychological support services available, ensuring a holistic development environment.

A highlight of her visit was the direct interaction with the athletes. The Minister engaged personally with the young trainees, taking the time to understand their motivations, the challenges they face, and their individual aspirations.

Many of these budding talents openly shared their dreams of participating in national and international competitions. In a heartwarming response, Minister Khadse remarked, “The future of India lies with these young individuals. The central government stands firmly with them, committed to their success.”

Her current tour is an integral part of ‘Poorvottar Sampark Setu’, an ambitious program spearheaded by the Government of India. Under this initiative, Union Ministers undertake direct public engagement tours across the Northeastern states to conduct on-ground reviews of development status and address local issues effectively.

During her time in Tripura, the Minister engaged in extensive discussions covering various critical areas, including sports, youth policy, education, and science and technology projects. In line with India’s long-term development vision encapsulated in ‘India@2047’, the sports sector is earmarked to play an increasingly significant role.

The overarching objective, as emphasised by the Minister, is to nurture and develop athletes from the grassroots level through SAI centres, preparing them for grand international competitions.

Minister Khadse expressed a strong resolve to help young Indian athletes achieve global prominence and excel at major events, specifically targeting the Olympics in 2028 and 2032. Concluding her visit, Smt. Raksha Khadse extended her heartfelt commendation to the youth of Tripura for their boundless enthusiasm in both sports and science.

She stated, “North-East India is not just geographically, but also in terms of human skill, talent, and energy, the backbone of India’s bright future.” She reassured everyone present of the central government’s unwavering commitment and full support for their endeavours. IANS

Previous article
1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India
Next article
DGCA finds several flaws within domestic airline operations, gives 7 days to fix issues
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tunnel projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore to be built in next 10 years as part of big infra push: Gadkari

Pune, June 24: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government...
NATIONAL

Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 24: The fight against the Emergency has kept the Indian democracy alive, Union Home Minister...
News Alert

Wimbledon plans to honour Andy Murray with a statue on 150th anniversary of first championship

London, June 24: The All England Club have confirmed that Sir Andy Murray is set to be honoured...
NATIONAL

ONGC keeps well-capping operations at blowout site in Assam’s Sivasagar despite adverse weather

Guwahati, June 24: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), in collaboration with international well control experts,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tunnel projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore to be built in next 10 years as part of big infra push: Gadkari

NATIONAL 0
Pune, June 24: Union Minister for Road Transport and...

Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 24: The fight against the Emergency...

Wimbledon plans to honour Andy Murray with a statue on 150th anniversary of first championship

News Alert 0
London, June 24: The All England Club have confirmed...
Load more

Popular news

Tunnel projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore to be built in next 10 years as part of big infra push: Gadkari

NATIONAL 0
Pune, June 24: Union Minister for Road Transport and...

Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 24: The fight against the Emergency...

Wimbledon plans to honour Andy Murray with a statue on 150th anniversary of first championship

News Alert 0
London, June 24: The All England Club have confirmed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge