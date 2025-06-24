Tuesday, June 24, 2025
NATIONAL

Air India begins gradual resumption of flights as Middle East airspace reopens

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 24: Air India, on Tuesday, announced the gradual resumption of its flight services to the Middle East, Europe, and North America as certain airspaces in the Middle East begin to reopen following a temporary suspension due to escalating regional tensions.

The airline said that most of its operations to and from the Middle East are being restored from today. “As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from June 25,” Air India Spokesperson said in a statement shared with IANS.

The airline also added that flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from Tuesday, while services to and from the East Coast of the US and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity.

“Services connecting India with the East Coast of the US and Canada are expected to resume at the earliest possible opportunity,” the Spokesperson added. While normal operations are being restored, Air India cautioned that some flights may still face delays or cancellations due to extended flight times and ongoing rerouting.

“Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings/flight times, but we are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity,” it said.

The airline reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and schedule recovery. “The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our top priority,” said an Air India Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Air India had suspended all flights operating over Middle Eastern airspace after Iran launched missile strikes on the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts US military forces. The attack led to the temporary closure of Qatari airspace — a vital transit corridor for Indian aviation, especially for flights connecting Europe, West Asia, and Africa.

In response to the escalation, the airline had also halted services to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe. Several India-bound flights from North America had to be diverted back to their departure points or re-routed to avoid unsafe airspaces. Passengers were urged to bear with the temporary disruption, which the airline described as being beyond its control.

IANS

