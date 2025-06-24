Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Veteran spinner Dilip Doshi passes away at 77; BCCI mourns the loss

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 23: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed profound grief over the passing of former Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who reportedly died in London at the age of 77.

According to information received, Doshi succumbed to heart-related complications. He had been residing in the British capital for several decades. He is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan — a former cricketer who represented Surrey and Saurashtra — and daughter Vishakha.

“The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace,” the Indian cricket board posted on X. Renowned for his classical left-arm spin and consistent accuracy, Doshi represented India in 33 Test matches and 15 One-Day Internationals between 1979 and 1983.

Despite making his international debut relatively late — at the age of 30, against Australia on September 11, 1979 — he quickly established himself as a reliable mainstay in India’s bowling lineup. Over the course of his Test career, Doshi claimed 114 wickets at an average of 30.71, including six five-wicket hauls.

Born on December 22, 1947, in Rajkot (then part of the erstwhile Rajkot State), he remains one of the few Indian bowlers to make a significant mark on the international stage despite a late start.

The cricketing fraternity remembers Doshi not only for his skill and tenacity on the field but also for his grace, humility, and sportsmanship off it. His contributions to Indian cricket remain etched in the annals of the game. –IANS hs/

Adverse US travel advisory an embarrassment for India: Congress
Air India begins gradual resumption of flights as Middle East airspace reopens
