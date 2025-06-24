BJP leader demands ‘Raja Viewpoint’ near crime site

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 23: Senior BJP member James Syiemiong has urged the state government to establish a “Raja Memorial Viewpoint” as a symbolic landmark of tourism and awareness in Sohra.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma through the office of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh recently, Syiemiong who is the former district president of the BJP, asked the government to develop the “Raja Memorial Viewpoint” at or near the location associated with the honeymoon tragedy.

According to him, this memorial will not only honour the victims and their families but also serve as a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from all parts of India who wish to pay tribute.

“The memorial viewpoint can become a civic education site promoting public awareness on women’s safety, tourist security, and moral responsibility,” he said.

The BJP leader said the historic and emotional landmark would be akin to the legacy of Nohkalikai Falls, making it a potential contender for the tag of 8th Wonder of the World from Meghalaya.

He also proposed that a “Pledge Wall” be constructed for visitors to allow them to commit to values of safety and justice.

Syiemiong also pointed out that this initiative can be developed under the Meghalaya Tourism Promotion Scheme or through CSR/public-private partnership models.