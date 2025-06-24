Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt’s vehicle tracking device proposal faces stiff resistance

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 23: The East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association (EKHLTWA) has strongly opposed the Transport Department’s proposal to install tracking devices in all commercial vehicles across the state.
EKHLTWA organising secretary Shan Khyriemmujat argued that local taxis are easily identifiable by their distinct black and yellow colours and that High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) already come equipped with tracking features.
He questioned why the government is trying to impose such measures on local taxi operators, as the people involved in the alleged murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi were not locals.
Khyriemmujat said that the association will resist even if the state government imposes the tracking device on local taxis.
He suggested that the state government should first take measures to regulate vehicles from outside, as it is the people from outside who are involved in the crime at Sohra.
The government’s proposal to put tracking devices on all commercial vehicles comes after it was established that Sonam Raghuvanshi booked a taxi from Sohra to Shillong and then booked another cab to go to Guwahati on May 23, immediately after allegedly killing her husband Raja with the help of three of her accomplices.

Previous article
Now, Rakkam blames past regimes for low PGI rank
Next article
BJP leader demands ‘Raja Viewpoint’ near crime site
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Juventus see off Wydad AC; Salzburg hold Al Hilal

Philadelphia, June 23: A double from Kenan Yildiz - including a sensational strike - inspired Juventus to 4-1...
SPORTS

31st Inter School Karate set to kick off in city next month

Shillong, June 23: The spirit of martial arts and youth competition is set to take centre stage as...
SPORTS

10-man Real Madrid beat Mexico’s Pachuca 3-1

Charlotte, June 23: Ten-man Real Madrid defeated Mexico’s Pachuca 3-1 in their Group H clash at the 2025...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

Airspace ban on Indian aircraft extended by Pakistan Islamabad, June 23: Pakistan authorities on Monday announced to extend the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Juventus see off Wydad AC; Salzburg hold Al Hilal

SPORTS 0
Philadelphia, June 23: A double from Kenan Yildiz -...

31st Inter School Karate set to kick off in city next month

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 23: The spirit of martial arts and...

10-man Real Madrid beat Mexico’s Pachuca 3-1

SPORTS 0
Charlotte, June 23: Ten-man Real Madrid defeated Mexico’s Pachuca...
Load more

Popular news

Juventus see off Wydad AC; Salzburg hold Al Hilal

SPORTS 0
Philadelphia, June 23: A double from Kenan Yildiz -...

31st Inter School Karate set to kick off in city next month

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 23: The spirit of martial arts and...

10-man Real Madrid beat Mexico’s Pachuca 3-1

SPORTS 0
Charlotte, June 23: Ten-man Real Madrid defeated Mexico’s Pachuca...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge