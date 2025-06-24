Govt’s vehicle tracking device proposal faces stiff resistance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 23: The East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association (EKHLTWA) has strongly opposed the Transport Department’s proposal to install tracking devices in all commercial vehicles across the state.

EKHLTWA organising secretary Shan Khyriemmujat argued that local taxis are easily identifiable by their distinct black and yellow colours and that High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) already come equipped with tracking features.

He questioned why the government is trying to impose such measures on local taxi operators, as the people involved in the alleged murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi were not locals.

Khyriemmujat said that the association will resist even if the state government imposes the tracking device on local taxis.

He suggested that the state government should first take measures to regulate vehicles from outside, as it is the people from outside who are involved in the crime at Sohra.

The government’s proposal to put tracking devices on all commercial vehicles comes after it was established that Sonam Raghuvanshi booked a taxi from Sohra to Shillong and then booked another cab to go to Guwahati on May 23, immediately after allegedly killing her husband Raja with the help of three of her accomplices.