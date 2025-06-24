Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

EU, Saudi Arabia welcome Iran-Israel ceasefire, call it important for restoring stability

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Brussels, June 24: As US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of military action, the move was welcomed by several leaders, calling it significant for peace and stability in the region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the step and called it a significant move in maintaining stability in the region. “Europe welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire by President Trump. It’s an important step towards restoring stability in a region in tension. This must be our collective priority. We call on Iran to engage seriously in a credible diplomatic process. Because the negotiating table remains the only viable path forward,” the European Commission cheif posted on X.

The remarks came after Trump declared that the bilateral ceasefire between Iran and Israel had officially taken effect on Tuesday, urging both sides to maintain restraint. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the announcement and said that the Kingdom “values the efforts exerted to de-escalate tensions.”

“The Kingdom looks forward to all parties committing to de-escalation in the coming period, refraining from the use or threat to use force, and hopes that this agreement will contribute to restoring security and stability in the region and averting the dangers of continued escalation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia said that it “reaffirms its firm position in support of dialogue and diplomatic means as the preferred path to resolving regional disputes and conflicts, based on the principles of respecting state sovereignty and promoting security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.”

The ceasefire comes after nearly two weeks of escalating violence that began with Israel’s ‘Operation Rising Lion’, which targeted key Iranian military and nuclear assets, in retaliation to which Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli cities and, later, on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

IANS

Previous article
Elderly Hindu man thrashed over false blasphemy claim in Bangladesh
Next article
Meghalaya govt to provide Rs 39.17 crore grant-in-aid 26 different sports associations
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of 371 on Day 5 of the first Test of...
NATIONAL

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that more than 150 individuals have...
News Alert

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts has announced special provisions for candidates from...
MEGHALAYA

Nobody’s going to empower you, empower yourself: Patricia Mukhim on women leadership

Guwahati, June 25: Modern women are breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes, taking on leadership roles making significant strides...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of...

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for...
Load more

Popular news

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of...

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge