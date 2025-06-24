Meghalaya govt to provide Rs 39.17 crore grant-in-aid 26 different sports associations

Shillong, June 24: The State Government has decided to give a grant-in-aid of over Rs 39.17 crore to as many as 26 different sports association of the State to enable them to prepare well and excel in the 39th National Games 2027 which the State will play host while also keeping a target of securing 50 medals.

Announcing, this, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “To strengthen the overall structure, infrastructure, equipment’s manpower in the different associations, the Government has decided to give a grant of close to Rs 40 crores in the first phase to different sports associations”.

“This is unique step taken by government for the first time grant is being given directly to different association. With this they will have the flexibility to buy the equipment’s they consider more important, recruit coaches as they feel necessary, organise different programs talent search, events for their organization to perform better in National Games 2027,” he added.

Reminding that in the National Games held in the past normally the State government spends, he said, “We strongly felt to empower and trust the different association give them flexibility and make the m more responsible keeping those aspects in mind, the Meghalaya government has come to important decision close to 40 crore is being given as grant in aid to different association so that they can prepare for coming games”.

Acknowledging that many more interventions are required, he said, “Many athletes will be students, government employees, and hence different flexible policies will be created so these sports person in the next two years can train and not compromise on their education or work. We will put necessary policies in place”.

Stating that the government is preparing in multiple fronts, he said, “.The first aspect is in terms of infrastructure required for the games… Many infrastructure has bene created in the past seven years, many are in the pipeline and we expect most of them to be competed by 2026 mid”.

“Close to about project worth 1900 crores are being implemented in terms of infrastructure at the same time apart from hosting the game Meghalaya is also one of the participants and it is important as a host state to be able to perform well during the games,” he added.

Recalling that in the 38th national Games held in Uttrakhand, Meghalaya had managed to get 5 medals and ranked somewhere in bottom in the medal, he said, “Our target is to increase those numbers ten fold and we are targeting that we should move towards 50 medals. It is a steep and difficult target but we believe that we musts et ourselves tough targets as we move forward”.

He further said, “When the games are going to happen the city and town also needs to be prepared, multiple programmes are taking place at the level of urban affairs, tourism, municipal board and community so that we bring everybody together as team Meghalaya and make the games memorable and best games the country has seen”.