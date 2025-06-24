Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYAREGIONAL

Nobody’s going to empower you, empower yourself: Patricia Mukhim on women leadership

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, June 25: Modern women are breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes, taking on leadership roles making significant strides in various fields. This, however, comes with its weight of challenges as women continue to face disparities in every sector.

In light of the roadblocks women encounter in their daily living, The Research Project Team Of The University Of Science &Technology Meghalaya (USTM) held a two-day seminar on Women’s Leadership In Governance on Friday and Saturday (June 20 and 21) that brought together an eminent journalists, scholars, policymakers, researchers, and students from across eight Northeastern states and beyond. The engrossing event provided a platform for discussing the status, challenges, and future of women’s leadership in governance.

The seminar began with a genial welcome address by Seminar cum Project Coordinator, Dr. Himashree Patowary. Prominent journalist and Editor of The Shillong Times Ms. Patricia Mukhim, delivered a spirited keynote address, critically examining the structural impediments and sociocultural constructs that restrict women’s access to leadership positions. She pushed for more policy interventions to facilitate a fairer democratic space for women, according to a Press release.

Speaking on the North East’s women’s “queen culture”, she said, “That is romanticizing. That is the undercurrent that many people looking from outside don’t see. If women do not get into the lowest ground of the political system, how do we expect them to get into Legislature or the District Council?  While people tell us we are privileged, we do have domestic violence and suffer the pangs that other women suffer across India.”

She concluded on a brightening note to USTM: “Just be the best, I just want to see USTM grow from strength to strength despite all the challenges you face.”

Among the other distinguished speakers, the Guest of Honour, Prof. Sambit Mallick discussed the theoretical foundations of gender mainstreaming, governance reforms, and context-specific interventions for women’s empowerment.

During this animated brainstorming seminar, over 60 research papers were presented, covering themes such as:- Women’s role in local governance, gender budgeting, political analysis, and leadership in tribal societies. The valedictory session featured thoughtful reflections and academic insights with many notable speakers sharing their enlightening discourses.

The seminar concluded with a note of appreciation, recognizing the event’s value in sharing ideas, experiences, and policy recommendations for promoting a more impartial gender governance structure in India. The event marked a vital step towards advancing women’s leadership and gender mainstreaming in Northeast India.

 

Previous article
Senior IPS officer Sharad Agarwal appointed new Mizoram Police chief
Next article
SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of 371 on Day 5 of the first Test of...
NATIONAL

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that more than 150 individuals have...
News Alert

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts has announced special provisions for candidates from...
NATIONAL

Air India begins gradual resumption of flights as Middle East airspace reopens

New Delhi, June 24: Air India, on Tuesday, announced the gradual resumption of its flight services to the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of...

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for...
Load more

Popular news

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of...

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge