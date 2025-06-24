Nobody’s going to empower you, empower yourself: Patricia Mukhim on women leadership

Guwahati, June 25: Modern women are breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes, taking on leadership roles making significant strides in various fields. This, however, comes with its weight of challenges as women continue to face disparities in every sector.

In light of the roadblocks women encounter in their daily living, The Research Project Team Of The University Of Science &Technology Meghalaya (USTM) held a two-day seminar on Women’s Leadership In Governance on Friday and Saturday (June 20 and 21) that brought together an eminent journalists, scholars, policymakers, researchers, and students from across eight Northeastern states and beyond. The engrossing event provided a platform for discussing the status, challenges, and future of women’s leadership in governance.

The seminar began with a genial welcome address by Seminar cum Project Coordinator, Dr. Himashree Patowary. Prominent journalist and Editor of The Shillong Times Ms. Patricia Mukhim, delivered a spirited keynote address, critically examining the structural impediments and sociocultural constructs that restrict women’s access to leadership positions. She pushed for more policy interventions to facilitate a fairer democratic space for women, according to a Press release.

Speaking on the North East’s women’s “queen culture”, she said, “That is romanticizing. That is the undercurrent that many people looking from outside don’t see. If women do not get into the lowest ground of the political system, how do we expect them to get into Legislature or the District Council? While people tell us we are privileged, we do have domestic violence and suffer the pangs that other women suffer across India.”

She concluded on a brightening note to USTM: “Just be the best, I just want to see USTM grow from strength to strength despite all the challenges you face.”

Among the other distinguished speakers, the Guest of Honour, Prof. Sambit Mallick discussed the theoretical foundations of gender mainstreaming, governance reforms, and context-specific interventions for women’s empowerment.

During this animated brainstorming seminar, over 60 research papers were presented, covering themes such as:- Women’s role in local governance, gender budgeting, political analysis, and leadership in tribal societies. The valedictory session featured thoughtful reflections and academic insights with many notable speakers sharing their enlightening discourses.

The seminar concluded with a note of appreciation, recognizing the event’s value in sharing ideas, experiences, and policy recommendations for promoting a more impartial gender governance structure in India. The event marked a vital step towards advancing women’s leadership and gender mainstreaming in Northeast India.