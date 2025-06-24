Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Senior IPS officer Sharad Agarwal appointed new Mizoram Police chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Aizawl, June 24: Senior IPS officer Sharad Agarwal has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram, officials said here on Tuesday. A 1997-batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Agarwal replaces incumbent DGP Anil Shukla, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to Delhi.

The official said that Agarwal’s appointment as Mizoram DGP and Shukla’s transfer orders were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday. Agarwal is currently with the Delhi Police as Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing. The MHA order asked Shukla to move to Delhi, even though his posting was not yet specified. Shukla was appointed the Mizoram DGP in June 2023, replacing Devesh Chandra Srivastava, a 1995 batch IPS officer.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had urged the MHA to appoint David Lalrinsanga, a 1995 IPS officer, as the state’s DGP. Sources said that Agarwal was the front-runner for the post of Mizoram DGP. Known for his sharp investigative acumen and leadership in tackling white-collar crimes, Agarwal’s move marks a strategic shift in Mizoram’s policing leadership, an official said.

He said that outgoing DGP Shukla is a highly experienced and decorated police officer. His academic background includes a degree in civil engineering, Post-graduation in police management and Masters in public policy and management.

Before joining as the Mizoram DGP, he was the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Due to his commitment and dedication to his profession, he was decorated with many prestigious awards of national and international repute, the official added.

Apart from his postings as a key senior police officer in the states, he served in National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the Inspector General on central deputation for six years from 2015 to April 2021, making significant contributions in investigating important cases.

He solved and charge-sheeted the Pulwama terror attack case on CRPF, arrested and charge-sheeted all important Hurriyat leaders in the terror funding case, and investigated the LOC Trade case, unearthed the narco arms-terror funding nexus. He also solved the explosives case near Antilia (Sachin Waze case) in Mumbai.

IANS

Previous article
Meghalaya govt to provide Rs 39.17 crore grant-in-aid 26 different sports associations
Next article
Adverse US travel advisory an embarrassment for India: Congress
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of 371 on Day 5 of the first Test of...
NATIONAL

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that more than 150 individuals have...
News Alert

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts has announced special provisions for candidates from...
MEGHALAYA

Nobody’s going to empower you, empower yourself: Patricia Mukhim on women leadership

Guwahati, June 25: Modern women are breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes, taking on leadership roles making significant strides...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of...

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for...
Load more

Popular news

1st Test: Rain halts England’s charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

News Alert 0
Leeds, June 24: Rain halted England’s spirited pursuit of...

Over 150 arrested in Dhubri communal clashes, mastermind identified: Assam CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

SLRC reschedules interviews for landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao, Barak Valley

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, June 24: The State Level Recruitment Commission for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge