SIT arrests one more for destruction of evidence

Honeymoon murder: Owner of Indore flat, used by Sonam to hide after Raja’s death, to be brought to M’laya along with two others

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 23: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police on Monday arrested the owner of a flat where Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the murder of her husband during their honeymoon, stayed in Indore after fleeing from Sohra following the crime last month, an officer said.

With this, the total number of arrested persons has increased to eight including Sonam, her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three hitmen.

“We arrested one more person today for his involvement in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. He is identified as Lokendra Singh Tomar of Gwalior. He owns the flat where Sonam stayed in Indore after she fled Sohra,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem said.

According to the SP, Tomar had left Madhya Pradesh on June 16 for Uttarakhand and thereafter went to Gwalior on June 22.

“Presently, a splinter team of SIT is proceeding from Indore to Gwalior to formally arrest the accused person, where he will then be produced before court in Gwalior for transit remand,” Syiem said.

He disclosed that Tomar was arrested in connection with the destruction and concealment of materials/ evidences which are vital to the case.

Asked for details of the destruction and concealment of materials/ evidences by Tomar, a police official said these are evidences connected with the murder case.

Two persons – a property dealer and a security guard – were arrested by the SIT on Saturday and early Sunday in Indore.

The SIT is likely to bring all the three accused including property dealer Silome James and security guard Balbir Ahirwar alias Ballu to Shillong by Wednesday.

Based on leads from James, the SIT recovered a charred bag on Sunday afternoon in Indore. The bag has been sent for forensic examination.

Police have been looking for a bag/box that Sonam took back to Indore from Sohra after Raja’s murder, which reportedly had substantial amount of cash, jewellery and her second phone.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong who in-charge of Home (Police) said that the police is investigating the case from all angles even though initial probe suggests it is a “love triangle”.

“Let the investigation be completed then the truth will come out as it is,” Tynsong said.