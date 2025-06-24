Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

Wimbledon plans to honour Andy Murray with a statue on 150th anniversary of first championship

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

London, June 24: The All England Club have confirmed that Sir Andy Murray is set to be honoured with a statue at Wimbledon during the 2027 edition of the tournament, which will mark 150 years since the tournament began.

Murray became the first British Grand Slam singles champion since Virginia Wade in 1977 at the 2012 US Open, where he battled past Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final. The following year, he became the first British male Wimbledon champion since Fred Perry in 1936, ending the nation’s 77-year wait for a home winner at the grass-court major.

In 2016, he won his second Wimbledon title and became the first British player to reach World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. “We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here [at Wimbledon] and we’re working closely with him and his team.

“The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first championship, which was 1877. He’s got to rightly be very involved in that, and he and his team will be,” said Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, to the Ainslie + Ainslie Performance People podcast.

As per the BBC, in 2018, former Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis had confirmed the club’s intentions to honour Murray with a statue when he eventually retired. A two-time Olympic men’s singles gold medallist, Murray called curtains on his illustrious playing career after the 2024 Paris Olympics. A bronze statue of Fred Perry was erected at Wimbledon in 1984 to commemorate 50 years since his first singles championship.

“Now he’s retired, we’re very much looking at how we can embrace him, for him to be a part of the club in the long term. We looked at Rafa Nadal having that sort of plaque unveiled to him at Roland Garros, which was all very special. We thought, ‘What do we want for Andy? ‘,” Jevans added.

IANS

Previous article
ONGC keeps well-capping operations at blowout site in Assam’s Sivasagar despite adverse weather
Next article
Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tunnel projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore to be built in next 10 years as part of big infra push: Gadkari

Pune, June 24: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government...
NATIONAL

Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 24: The fight against the Emergency has kept the Indian democracy alive, Union Home Minister...
NATIONAL

ONGC keeps well-capping operations at blowout site in Assam’s Sivasagar despite adverse weather

Guwahati, June 24: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), in collaboration with international well control experts,...
NATIONAL

DGCA finds several flaws within domestic airline operations, gives 7 days to fix issues

New Delhi, June 24: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said it has found several...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tunnel projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore to be built in next 10 years as part of big infra push: Gadkari

NATIONAL 0
Pune, June 24: Union Minister for Road Transport and...

Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 24: The fight against the Emergency...

ONGC keeps well-capping operations at blowout site in Assam’s Sivasagar despite adverse weather

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 24: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation...
Load more

Popular news

Tunnel projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore to be built in next 10 years as part of big infra push: Gadkari

NATIONAL 0
Pune, June 24: Union Minister for Road Transport and...

Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 24: The fight against the Emergency...

ONGC keeps well-capping operations at blowout site in Assam’s Sivasagar despite adverse weather

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 24: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge