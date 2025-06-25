Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Ahmedabad gears up for Lord Jagannath’s rath yatra; over 23,000 cops deployed

By: Agencies

Ahmedabad, June 25: Ahmedabad is all set to host the 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, with elaborate arrangements and multi-layered security in place. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi attended the traditional Netrotsav ceremony on the eve of the procession, where he performed the aarti and hoisted the ceremonial flag.

Sanghavi also carried out a thorough inspection of the 16-km yatra route alongside Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, reviewing the preparedness on the ground.

Speaking to the media, Sanghavi described the Rath Yatra as not just a major religious event but one that reflects “discipline and unity at a mass level”. He highlighted that for the first time in India, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used for crowd monitoring to prevent stampedes or disruptions.

Drones and surveillance systems will help manage the massive turnout, ensuring smooth movement and darshan for all devotees. Security for the yatra includes 3,500 CCTV cameras, 2,872 body-worn cameras, 240 terrace surveillance points, 25 watchtowers, and a deployment of 23,844 police personnel.

The entire route has been 3D mapped for strategic planning. A total of 213 Rath Yatras are scheduled across Gujarat this year, and coordinated efforts between law enforcement and religious bodies have ensured tight security statewide. In Ahmedabad, police have proactively sealed 484 dilapidated buildings identified along the route to prevent any structural hazards.

These buildings have been secured with tarpaulins and barricades in partnership with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). To support public safety, 17 Jan Sahay Kendras (public help centers) will be set up along the route. Sanghavi noted that over 65 children were reunited with their families last year through these centers, and similar arrangements are in place this year.

The Minister also praised the dedication of the police force, highlighting community engagement initiatives such as cricket matches and women-led peace meetings. “This yatra is not only a spiritual event but a symbol of social harmony, and our police teams have worked day and night to preserve that spirit,” he added.

IANS

