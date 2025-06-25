Wednesday, June 25, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Best-of-two leeway for students: CBSE approves twice-a-year Board exams for Class 10 from 2026

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 25: In a landmark decision aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the implementation of a ‘Two Board Examination System’ for Class 10 starting from the academic year 2026, that will give students the leeway to enhance their scores in up to three subjects if they so desire.

As per the official circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, all students will be required to appear for the first Board exam, scheduled from mid-February. Those wishing to enhance their scores in up to three subjects can appear for a second Board exam, to be held in May.

Results for the two exams will be declared in April and June respectively. The move aims to reduce the high-stakes nature of Board exams and offer students multiple opportunities to improve their performance.

Under this new model, students who pass the first exam can opt for improvement in key subjects, while those in the compartment or essential repeat category can reappear in the second session. Notably, internal assessments will be conducted only once, prior to the first exam.

The policy is designed to reduce academic pressure and the reliance on coaching centres by offering a ‘best-of-two’ opportunity, ensuring a fair and inclusive assessment system. Special provisions have been made for ‘sports students, winter-bound schools, and children with special needs’, allowing flexible exam scheduling to suit their requirements.

For winter-bound schools, students will be allowed to choose which phase to appear in. The CBSE announced the draft norms in February, which were put in the public domain for stakeholders’ feedback.

Notably, while this new two-exam policy has been confirmed for Class 10 students from 2026, with this the CBSE has indicated that a similar system may be considered for Class 12 in the future, though no official confirmation has been made yet. This bold step marks a major shift in India’s school education framework and is expected to bring a more student-centric, flexible approach to learning and evaluation.

IANS

Previous article
‘The forgotten case in Supreme Court during Indira Gandhi’s Emergency that saved democracy, rule of law’
Next article
Ahmedabad gears up for Lord Jagannath’s rath yatra; over 23,000 cops deployed
News Alert

NFR works on war footing to restore rail link in Lumding-Badarpur hill section

GUWAHATI¸ June 25: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking restoration work on a war footing to reinstate...

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

