MEGHALAYA

BJP steers clear of ‘Raja Viewpoint’ demand

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: After senior BJP member James Siyemiong demanded a ‘Raja Memorial Viewpoint’ near the crime site in Sohra, the State BJP on Tuesday termed this demand as its member’s personal views that have absolutely no connection with the party.
“BJP Meghalaya makes it abundantly clear that the views expressed by James Siyemiong are his own and has absolutely no connection with the party. The naming of a viewpoint has not been discussed in the party at any level, at any time. The letter written by Siyemiong carried BJP’s symbol but that does not make it a party document. BJP Meghalaya would like to remind everyone that any official communication by the party is carried out through proper channels and only by individuals who have been authorised by BJP’s highest leadership,” BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said in a statement issued here.
Naming of a viewpoint cannot be the agenda of a party like BJP whose sole concern is good governance, welfare of the state and a clean administration, Kharkrang emphasised.

