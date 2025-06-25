Wednesday, June 25, 2025
High Court again pulls up state for indiscriminate tree felling

HC takes cognizance of large-scale deforestation in Lawsohtun area

SHILLONG, June 24: The High Court of Meghalaya has taken suo motu cognizance of the indiscriminate and large-scale felling of trees in the Lawsohtun area of East Khasi Hills, to such an extent that the entire landscape and environment of the region have undergone a drastic change.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh on Tuesday heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that initially sought an order from the Court to stop illegal or irregular tree felling in and around the Lower New Colony area of Laitumkhrah.
Subsequently, the scope of the writ petition was expanded to cover the entire East Khasi Hills District. By a later court order, the petition’s purview was further extended to include similar issues across all districts of the State.
The Court had earlier directed the state government to file a report on the action taken to stop the illegal felling of trees. However, when the PIL came up for consideration on June 12, 2025, the Bench noted that no such report had been submitted. The matter was then adjourned to Tuesday to allow time for compliance, and a report dated June 20 has now been filed.
Before delving into the contents of the report, the Bench expressed deep concern and shock after hearing the submission by Senior Advocate Paul, appearing for the petitioner. He informed the Court that indiscriminate and large-scale tree felling had occurred in the Lawsohtun area, drastically altering the landscape and environment.
The Court directed the petitioner to file an affidavit to place these facts on record. Relying on Paul’s submissions, which are to be supported by the affidavit, the Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter.
The Court also examined the state government’s report, which states that a State-Level Committee has been constituted to implement the Court’s orders. The committee comprises three members: the Chief Conservator of Forests (T), Shillong (Chairman); Dr Krishna Upadhaya, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, North-Eastern Hill University; and the Secretary, Forests and Environment Department, Government of Meghalaya.
Upon reviewing the report, the Court observed that the Committee had delegated a large portion of its responsibilities to the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) but had itself taken very little action.
“For example, the Committee has classified trees mentioned in various applications by individuals as ‘dead trees,’ ‘trees which are not dead,’ and those that could be preserved by ‘lopping off some branches.’ In many cases, the Committee has either accepted the opinion of the DFOs regarding the condition of the trees or directed them to classify the trees and submit their reports,” the Court noted.
The Court further stated that while the Committee reserves the right to cross-check these reports, this approach is insufficient. It must conduct on-ground inspections and random checks to verify the DFOs’ assessments.
“Based on such verifications, it should issue further directions or take appropriate decisions itself,” the Bench observed.
Moreover, the Committee was directed to immediately seek a report from the concerned DFO regarding the petitioner’s allegation of large-scale illegal tree felling in the Lawsohtun area.
“Until this exercise is completed — whether through decisions taken by the Committee itself or by approving the decisions of the DFOs — no tree felling or even lopping of branches shall be permitted, unless it is absolutely evident that the tree poses an imminent danger to life, property, or both,” the Court ordered.
The respondents have been directed to file a further status report or action-taken report by July 18.

