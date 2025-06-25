Wednesday, June 25, 2025
NATIONAL

Complete security grid in place for Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 3

By: Agencies

Date:

Srinagar, June 25: A multi-tier security grid has been put in place nine days ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 1, said officials on Wednesday. The officials said that the multi-tier security ring manned by the army, CAPFs, including BSF, SSB and CRPF, in addition to J&K Police, is in place and active for the 53-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which ends on August 9.

A mock drill to review the alertness and response of the security grid is being held today along both the south Kashmir Pahalgam and north Kashmir Baltal routes. In addition to the components of the district police in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir through which the pilgrims will pass, 10 SPs, 15 DySPs, and hundreds of CAPF personnel have been deployed additionally to provide security to the Yatra this year.

To thwart any terrorist design, over two dozen cordon and search operations (CASOs) are carried out daily in the South Kashmir areas, while the ubiquitous presence of security forces dotting the entire route from Srinagar to the cave shrine is maintained on the North Kashmir Baltal route.

Top officials of the local police told reporters that zero tolerance is being shown to any disruptive attempt to affect the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra. High-definition CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and satellite tracking have been integrated into the security grid.

In addition to the physical deployment, leveraging drone-based reconnaissance and AI-enabled facial recognition systems at key checkpoints. While the security forces provide flawless security to the Yatris, the Civil administration has been tasked with ensuring civic amenities, including water supply, electricity, sanitation, and medical facilities at each designated halting station.

Several base camps and langars (community kitchens) have been cleared and equipped with necessary permissions and safety checks. “We are working in full coordination with the police and the Army.

Weather contingencies, landslides, and health emergencies have all been factored into our contingency plans,” said an official of the Divisional administration. Union Home Ministry is closely monitoring developments, sources said.

Pilgrims have been advised to register themselves before undertaking the Yatra and not to take any chances individually or collectively with the vagaries of weather in the ace shrine route, especially from the two base camps to the Cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level

IANS

