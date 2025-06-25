Wednesday, June 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India’s domestic flyer headcount rises to 1.4 crore in May

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi. June 25: India’s domestic air passenger traffic registered a 1.89 per cent increase during May this year to 1.4 crore, compared to the corresponding figure of 1.38 crore in the same month last year, according to the latest data compiled by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Operations at over 30 airports near the border regions were impacted for around a week’s time in May, due to the India-Pakistan conflict that followed the massacre of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistan-based terrorists.

The disruption in flight services also affected the passenger load factor (PLF) of all airlines, which reflects the number of occupied seats on a flight. IndiGo’s PLF fell to 85.1 per cent from 86.9 per cent in the same month of the previous year, SpiceJet’s PLF declined to 84 per cent from 86 per cent, and Air India’s PLF dipped to 80.2 per cent from 83.3 per cent.

Akasa Air’s recorded the highest PLF for the month at 91.4 per cent. IndiGo, the leading country’s leading airline, increased its market share to 64.6 per cent in May from 64.1 per cent as the low-cost airline carried 90.8 lakh passengers during the month.

Air India, on the other hand, registered a decline in its market share to 26.5 per cent from 27.2 per cent. The airline national carrier carried 37.22 lakh passengers during the month. Among other carriers, SpiceJet saw a fall in market share to 2.4 per cent from 2.6 per cent, and Akasa Air raised its share to 5.3 per cent from 5 per cent.

The domestic airlines received around 958 passengers related complaints in May, with Alliance Air receiving the maximum complaints followed by Fly Big and Spice Jet. In terms of on-time performance, IndiGo performed better than its rivals with 84 per cent accuracy, followed by Air India group at 79.7 per cent, Akasa Air at 78.9 per cent, Alliance Air at 53.5 per cent, and SpiceJet at 50.1 per cent, as per the data. The cancellation rate of domestic flights during May stood at 2.51 per cent.

IANS

Previous article
Complete security grid in place for Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 3
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Complete security grid in place for Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 3

Srinagar, June 25: A multi-tier security grid has been put in place nine days ahead of the Amarnath...
NATIONAL

Modi govt’s systematic 5-fold assault on democracy, says Congress

New Delhi, June 25: The Congress party on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, alleging...
NATIONAL

India returning to space, Jai Hind: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

New Delhi, June 25: India is returning to space, Jai Hind, said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ahead of his...
MEGHALAYA

PGI rank a spur: CM vows better show

SHILLONG, June 24: In a marked change of stance, the MDA Government has admitted to issues in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Complete security grid in place for Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 3

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 25: A multi-tier security grid has been...

Modi govt’s systematic 5-fold assault on democracy, says Congress

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 25: The Congress party on Wednesday...

India returning to space, Jai Hind: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 25: India is returning to space,...
Load more

Popular news

Complete security grid in place for Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 3

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 25: A multi-tier security grid has been...

Modi govt’s systematic 5-fold assault on democracy, says Congress

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 25: The Congress party on Wednesday...

India returning to space, Jai Hind: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 25: India is returning to space,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge