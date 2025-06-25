Wednesday, June 25, 2025
DoNER approves Rs 198 crore for drug de-addiction centre in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, June 25: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Wednesday that the Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry has already sanctioned Rs 198 crore for setting up a special drug de-addiction centre at the state’s Sepahijala district in Bishramganj.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Chief Minister said that the state government has already decided to set up drug de-addiction centres in all the eight districts of the state, with Rs 20 crore would be spent for each of the centre.

Chef Minister Saha, who holds both the Home and Health and Family Welfare department portfolios, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already directed to adopt zero-tolerance policy against illegal drug trafficking and all kinds of drug menaces.

During the financial year 2024-2025, seizure of drugs increased by 103 per cent and destruction of seized drugs increased by 132 per cent, he added. The Chief Minister said that Tripura, which shares a 856-km border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making the northeastern state vulnerable and sensitive to cross-border smuggling of drugs.

“Due to the strategic location of Tripura, the state is being used as a corridor to carry out illegal drug trafficking,” he noted. Being a drug menace and its abuse is one of the causes of rising cases of HIV/AIDS, the Chief Minister urged all concerned to undertake a massive campaign against the contagious disease.

He said that many steps, including formation of Red Ribbon Club (RRC) in each school, have been taken to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS. The RRC is a movement initiated by the Indian government in educational institutions to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS among the youth. Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Education department portfolio, said that sex education must be inculcated among the children so that they would be aware about various ill-effects of uncontrolled sex.

Tripura Director General of police, Anurag, while addressing the event, said that last year various drugs, including highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and ganja (marijuana) worth Rs 800 crore, were seized and destroyed in Tripura. Tripura Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and senior officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau addressed the gatherings.

IANS

