Honeymoon murder: SIT recovers pistol, 2 magazines, 2 rounds ammunition from Indore

Shillong, June 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday afternoon recovered a country-made pistol, two magazines, and two .32 caliber rounds from a stream in Indore, based on leads provided by property dealer Silome James.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, the team also recovered Rs 50,000 from James’s Hyundai i10 (MP09WG 2352), which he admitted to taking from the laptop of Raj Kushwaha, the co-accused in the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi along with the wife of Raja, Sonam.

Syiem added that the bag was later burnt, and the laptop, allegedly discarded by the roadside could not be found.

Earlier, SIT had recovered the charred remains of the bag in a vacant plot at Hare Krishna Vihar Colony near MR3 in Indore.

Police believe the bag contained crucial evidence, including mobile phones and Raj’s gold jewellery. It was reportedly brought back to Indore by key accused Sonam after the murder.

Silome James who was arrested on June 21, led the police to the location and confessed to burning the bag with the help of co-accused Ballu alias Balvindar, a security guard at the building where Sonam had rented a flat.