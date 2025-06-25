Meghalaya Police diffuse flare-up on boundary with Assam

Shillong, June 25: Tension flared up along the Assam-Meghalaya border earlier today, prompting swift intervention by the Meghalaya Police to ensure the safety of residents.

Speaking to media persons, MDA Spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh confirmed the police action and urged the state government to formally register a protest with the Assam government over the incident.

Lyngdoh further informed that the five areas of difference between the two states have already been resolved in the second phase of border talks. A formal announcement regarding this development is expected to be made during the Independence Day celebrations.