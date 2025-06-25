KHNAM tells govt to adopt Sikkim’s tourism model

SHILLONG, June 24: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) on Tuesday urged the Meghalaya government to adopt the Sikkim model to boost economic activity through tourism.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, KHNAM working president Thomas Passah recalled that in 2017, the party had submitted a representation proposing that vehicles not registered in Meghalaya should be stopped at a convenient entry point. Only vehicles registered in Meghalaya, they suggested, should be allowed to ferry tourists to various destinations within the state.

“What we have proposed is not unprecedented in the country. We had pointed out that Sikkim has implemented a similar system, where non-local vehicles are restricted from entering tourist destinations,” Passah stated.

He mentioned that, in this regard, the Under Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya (via letter No. ΤΡΤ.73/2011/7-A dated January 10, 2018) had directed the Commissioner of Transport to seek details from counterparts in Assam, Sikkim, and other states.

Passah further noted that while it was confirmed that such a system is being practiced in Sikkim, the party was informed that a similar arrangement would be made in Meghalaya after the completion of the ISBT at Mawiong, Shillong.

“However, there has been no further development on the matter. We would like to draw your attention to the recent criminal incident in Sohra that shocked the entire country. Such incidents could have been prevented if Meghalaya had a system similar to Sikkim’s in place,” he added.

Passah also argued that local vehicles would provide a safer experience for tourists since local drivers are familiar with the region’s narrow roads, cliffs, and terrain.

“Tourists using locally registered vehicles are less likely to get lost or waste time asking for directions. Moreover, local drivers can double as guides, ensuring visitors are not harassed or inconvenienced during their holidays,” he said.

He added that the government’s plan to purchase buses for tourist transport could adversely affect local youth engaged in the tourism taxi business.

“We believe this move would take away the livelihood of our local taxi operators and youth involved in the sector,” Passah said.

Additionally, he raised concern over travel agencies based in Guwahati, Assam, which are reportedly renting out private vehicles and two-wheelers to tourists for travel within Meghalaya—an act he claimed violates existing laws and goes against the state’s interests.

“Therefore, we request the government to take necessary action to prevent such practices. The economic condition of our people is deteriorating due to unemployment and lack of opportunities. We hope our proposal receives your kind consideration,” Passah concluded.