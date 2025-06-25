Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Tourism dept on job to upskill workforce

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: In the wake of a recent criticism over the alleged shortage of trained professionals in Meghalaya’s tourism sector, the Tourism department has issued a clarification, defending its efforts in building a skilled and future-ready tourism workforce.
The response comes in the wake of a report highlighting concerns about the state’s preparedness to handle the growing influx of tourists, especially in the wake of the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi during his reported honeymoon trip last month.
In a statement, the Tourism department pointed out that Meghalaya is home to one of the first regional branches of the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) in the Northeast—an institute of national importance under the Ministry of Tourism. Land has already been allotted for the institute’s permanent campus at Mawkhanu, Mawpdang, in the New Shillong Township.
“The successful facilitation and bringing of the institute to Meghalaya is, in itself, a significant achievement of the State Government, for which the State is thankful to the Government of India,” the statement said, adding that the government is actively following up with the Centre for the establishment of the permanent campus.
While acknowledging that skilling is a continuous and cross-sectoral effort, the Tourism department informed that it has been proactively advancing skill development in partnership with institutions such as MSSDS, IHM, IITTM, and MTDC.
“Over 1,500 individuals have already benefited from capacity-building efforts specific to the hospitality sector,” it said.
The Department also highlighted that under the Chief Minister’s Elevate Schemes, capacity building is a core component.
“For instance, under the Homestay Scheme and Prime Vehicle scheme, each beneficiary undergoes an extensive training program. In total, 675 beneficiaries have undergone these training programmes,” the statement said.
“Meghalaya’s tourism sector has emerged as a national frontrunner, with record- breaking growth, a strong reputation for safety and inclusivity and a clear strategic direction under the Meghalaya Tourism Policy 2023. The State remains committed to building a skilled, empowered and future-ready tourism ecosystem,” it added.

Shillong's first parking lot with EV charging points for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers called 'Parkium' comes up near Bawri Mansion. The parking lot has the facility for digital payments and slips through vending machines with a parking capacity of 50 vehicles.
KHNAM tells govt to adopt Sikkim's tourism model
