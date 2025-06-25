NCW takes cognizance of woman’s murder by husband

SHILLONG, June 24: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the brutal murder of a woman in the city by her husband, who allegedly killed her using a stone.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, urging the immediate arrest of the accused and calling for a fair and time-bound investigation under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The Commission has also sought a copy of the FIR and a detailed Action Taken Report within three days.

The crime occurred on May 27, coinciding with the sensational disappearance of Indore couple Raja and Sonam in Sohra, which had already triggered a wave of accusations and controversy across the state. Police have since arrested Donald Sohtun, the husband of the deceased, Priya Khongstia. Her body was found stuffed in a blanket at their residence.

What initially appeared to be a missing-person case took a grim turn when the landlord of their rented accommodation in Nongrah Nonglum discovered the woman’s decomposed body on May 30.