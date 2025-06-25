Wednesday, June 25, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NCW takes cognizance of woman’s murder by husband

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 24: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the brutal murder of a woman in the city by her husband, who allegedly killed her using a stone.
The Chairperson of the Commission, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, urging the immediate arrest of the accused and calling for a fair and time-bound investigation under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
The Commission has also sought a copy of the FIR and a detailed Action Taken Report within three days.
The crime occurred on May 27, coinciding with the sensational disappearance of Indore couple Raja and Sonam in Sohra, which had already triggered a wave of accusations and controversy across the state. Police have since arrested Donald Sohtun, the husband of the deceased, Priya Khongstia. Her body was found stuffed in a blanket at their residence.
What initially appeared to be a missing-person case took a grim turn when the landlord of their rented accommodation in Nongrah Nonglum discovered the woman’s decomposed body on May 30.

Previous article
Opp members walk out, call budget ‘ineffective’
Next article
High Court again pulls up state for indiscriminate tree felling
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ampareen lauds KVKs for uplifting NE farmers

NONGPOH, June 24: Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said that the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have played...
MEGHALAYA

Participants perform yoga asanas during a programme organised by the Meghalaya Yog Samiti in association with Patanjali Yog Parivar and Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Meghalaya....

MEGHALAYA

M’laya’s hospitality training prog records 84.4% placement rate

SHILLONG, June 24: The State Skill Development Programme has recorded an impressive 84.4% placement rate under its hospitality...
MEGHALAYA

Serve with humility, purpose, Conrad tells 2025 MCS batch

SHILLONG, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday stressed on the importance of emotional intelligence, patience,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge