Wednesday, June 25, 2025
NFR works on war footing to restore rail link in Lumding-Badarpur hill section

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI¸ June 25: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking restoration work on a war footing to reinstate train services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, where rail connectivity has been disrupted by a landslide, official sources said on Wednesday.

Approximately 100 metres of track has been severely affected by the landslide, triggered by the failure of a slope near an adjacent road situated just 15 meters from the railway line. The incident occurred owing to continuous heavy rainfall in the region.

A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday to address the issue, attended by the chief secretary of Assam, NFR general manager, and senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other concerned agencies. During the meeting, a coordinated restoration scheme was finalised and joint operations are currently underway.

More than 25 heavy machinery units, including excavators, JCBs and dumpers, along with about 200 labourers, have been deployed to expedite the restoration process.

Senior officers from the Lumding division, including the divisional railway manager of Lumding, are present at the site to monitor and ensure round-the-clock operations.

Despite the ongoing efforts, challenges remain. The slow and continuous movement of loose soil from the hillside, coupled with persistent rainfall, poses significant risks and delays.

“The priority is to first stabilise the hill slope, followed by the removal of around 25,000 cubic meters of muck and debris. This includes clearing the railway track section as well as the vulnerable portions of the hill above the track. Protection measures will then be implemented to guarantee long-term safety and slope stability,” an NFR official said on Wednesday.

“Until restoration is completed, it has been decided to cancel/partially cancel certain trains for the safety of passengers.” the official said.

Previous article
Meghalaya Police diffuse flare-up on boundary with Assam
Next article
‘The forgotten case in Supreme Court during Indira Gandhi’s Emergency that saved democracy, rule of law’
