Car plunges into deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata, three dead

Chakrata, June 26: Three people lost their lives, and one was seriously injured after a car carrying four individuals plunged into a deep gorge along the Kalsi-Chakrata motor road in Uttarakhand.

The vehicle, a Ford car, reportedly lost control and fell into a deep gorge. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the scene, rescued the injured person, and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased victims, as detailed information is still being gathered. Uttarakhand witnessed two tragic road accidents on Thursday, amid continuing heavy rainfall in the state that has raised concerns over road safety in the hilly terrain.

In a separate and equally grim incident, at least one person died and ten others are feared missing after a bus carrying 18 passengers from Rishikesh to Badrinath skidded off the road and plunged into the swollen Alaknanda River near Gholtir in Rudraprayag district.

The accident occurred as the bus was navigating an uphill stretch, and the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Rescue officials confirmed that seven passengers have been pulled out so far, six of whom have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The bus remains submerged in the river, and the exact number of passengers on board is yet to be officially confirmed, with estimates ranging between 15 to 18 individuals.

As soon as information about the incident was received, multiple teams from the police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the SDRF, and the local administration reached the site and began search and rescue operations.

Locals also joined in, forming human chains and helping rescue personnel pull the injured up the steep hillside. Senior officials from the police, disaster response agencies, and district administration are monitoring the rescue operations closely. The Rudraprayag administration has reiterated its appeal for public cooperation and calm.

The tragic incidents occurred as Uttarakhand continued to experience heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations across the state, raising the risk of further landslides and road mishaps in the region.

