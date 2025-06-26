GH woman, lover, brothers held for husband’s murder

Post-mortem of exhumed body, two months after murder, confirms injury marks on victim’s neck, private parts

SHILLONG, June 25: In a sensational incident, bearing a striking resemblance to the infamous murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi allegedly by his wife Sonam, her lover and three henchmen, Tikrikilla Police have arrested Nennen R Marak, her paramour Reknan K Sangma, and her two brothers for allegedly killing her husband Pirot R Marak on April 15 at Rengigre village under Raksamgre Sub-Division in West Garo Hills.

The case came to light on May 7 when Oman Marak, brother of the deceased, filed an FIR at Tikrikilla police station about the death of his brother Pirot R Marak under suspicious conditions.

The FIR stated that Pirot was married to Nennen of Renggigre village but their marital life was strained due to his wife’s illicit relationship with Reknan K Sangma, aged 41 years, resident of the same locality.

This relationship was not only known to the families but also to the entire village, and it had caused tension between them, the FIR stated.

The FIR also mentioned that on April 14, relatives from both sides had to intervene after Nennen eloped with Reknan and returned home after four days, leaving his brother in distress.

They next day, Pirot’s family received information that he had suddenly died and his body was buried behind their house.

In his FIR, the victim’s brother claimed that rumours started circulating within the community about a possible foul play behind Pirot’s sudden death. The relatives suspected that Nennen and her brothers — Sengba R Marak and Lepson R Marak — and her paramour Reknan might be involved in this murder.

Since the FIR had been filed close to a month after the alleged murder, and the body had also been buried, Tikrikilla Police registered a case under sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS and prayed to the court for exhumation of the body.

Following a court order, the body was exhumed on June 12 and sent for post-mortem. The post-mortem report, received by police on June 22, confirmed injury marks on the victim’s neck and private parts, following which police arrested the wife, her paramour and her brothers on Tuesday for their involvement in the murder.