Thursday, June 26, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Plantation drive by Karbis in WJH village triggers fresh tensions

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Differences in five villages resolved, announcement on I-Day: Paul

JOWAI/SHILLONG, June 25: Tensions flared at Lapangap village along the Meghalaya-Assam interstate border on Wednesday after people from Assam’s Karbi community allegedly carried out tree plantations at a disputed area.
Local authorities and residents from Lapangap, which falls under Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district, uprooted the saplings and demolished some huts.
Later, Assam Police personnel arrived at the site and hurled tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets to disperse the villagers from Lapangap.
After the incident, members of various student and civil society groups, including Khasi Students’ Union, Jaintia Students’ Union, Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement and Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, rushed to the site.
Meghalaya Police personnel also arrived at the place to assess the situation and maintain law and order.
The residents of Lapangap claimed that the area falls within the jurisdiction of the village and has been traditionally used by them for religious and cultural practices, as well as for farming and livestock rearing. They claimed that Assam was trying to encroach into Meghalaya by carrying out the illegal plantation.
West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh said adequate police forces have been deployed and the situation is now under control.
“Plantation activities were carried out by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council without prior notice to the West Jaintia Hills district administration,” Singh said.
West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Chemphang Syrti said a crowd numbering around 400 from Lapangap and adjoining villages, had gone to the tree plantation site in the disputed area and uprooted the saplings.
Efforts were made by the administration on both sides to control the situation and disperse the crowd. Later, most people had left the site, he added.
As tensions escalated, MDA spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the differences in five villages have been resolved.
“In as many as five villages, the differences have been resolved and a formal announcement will be made on Independence Day,” he said, adding that the state government will maximise attempts before August 15 to resolve the dispute in the West Jaintia Hills sector. On reports that Assam Police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd from Lapangap, Lyngdoh said Meghalaya Police stepped into the picture to ensure the safety of people.
Stating that the Meghalaya government should register its protest with Assam against the incident, he recalled that the last Chief Minister-level meeting between the two states was held in a cordial atmosphere. He said after that meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who heads the West Jaintia Hills regional committee on border disputes, had held a meeting with his Assam counterpart.
According to Lyngdoh, the government will seek the details of the incident from both Dhar and Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home, Prestone Tynsong.

