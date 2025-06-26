Two choke to death while cleaning well in city

SHILLONG, June 25: In a tragic incident, two persons lost their lives while cleaning a well at Lailad, Nongmensong on June 21.

The deceased were identified as Dominic Mawlong (36) of Itshyrwat and Skhemborlang Mynsong (35) of Nongmensong Dong Kamon. They were reportedly hired to clean the well at a private residence.

The police received information about the drowning case from the Emergency Response Support System (112).

According to police, Skhemborlang first descended into the well to clear rocks at the bottom but began to suffocate and tried to climb out. Unfortunately, the ladder gave way, causing him to fall back in.

Dominic descended to rescue him but when he reached the bottom, he also started suffocating and fainted.

According to police, a third co-worker noticed them and went to call for help.

The victims were trapped inside the well for about an hour till neighbours came and pulled them out.

They were rushed to NEIGRIHMS where they were declared dead on arrival.

Police said all legal formalities were completed, and a case of unnatural death was registered.