Thursday, June 26, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Is Centre going to blink on ILP to Meghalaya?

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 25: Is the protracted ILP dream of Meghalaya going to become reality?
There is no firm word from New Delhi as yet. But there may be a glimmer of hope, if we go merely by a junior central minister’s statement made in Shillong on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who himself comes from the Northeast region, said to the effect that all unresolved state demands are currently under active consideration of the Government of India.
Since “all demands” include ILP, will it be prudent to draw any firm conclusion? Since the assurance has come from the junior minister familiar with Meghalaya’s aspirations, it will be naive to ignore it altogether.
Official and political circles refused to comment on the issue saying that they have no wind of it. Some even dismissed it as mere speculation.
With a huge boom in tourist footfall in the state, particularly in the context of the recent sensational honeymoon murder at Sohra, there is growing feeling of regulating the tourist entry through official mechanism
The state government, in the absence of ILP, is contemplating to fall back on its own legal mechanism called Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).
The Meghalaya Assembly had in 2019 unanimously passed a resolution to urge the Centre to implement ILP in the state.
Various organisations, including KSU, FKJGP and HYC, besides regional political leaders have been vocal on the ILP issue for the past many years.
These organisations argue that ILP is crucial to safeguard the indigenous tribals, their land and identity from unregulated influx.

Previous article
Two choke to death while cleaning well in city
Next article
Modi thanks CM for gifting him famed Ryndia silk
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kamaal ki ride thi: Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 others on course to reach ISS today

India rewrites history after 41 years; second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma NEW DELHI, June 25: Astronaut Shubhanshu...
MEGHALAYA

A museum with 360-degree view of life in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 25: The revamped Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State Museum at the premises of the U Soso Tham...
MEGHALAYA

Honeymoon murder: SIT recovers pistol, ammo from Indore stream

SHILLONG, June 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police on Wednesday afternoon recovered a country-made pistol,...
MEGHALAYA

GH woman, lover, brothers held for husband’s murder

Post-mortem of exhumed body, two months after murder, confirms injury marks on victim’s neck, private parts SHILLONG, June 25:...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kamaal ki ride thi: Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 others on course to reach ISS today

NATIONAL 0
India rewrites history after 41 years; second Indian in...

A museum with 360-degree view of life in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The revamped Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State...

Honeymoon murder: SIT recovers pistol, ammo from Indore stream

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of...
Load more

Popular news

Kamaal ki ride thi: Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 others on course to reach ISS today

NATIONAL 0
India rewrites history after 41 years; second Indian in...

A museum with 360-degree view of life in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The revamped Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State...

Honeymoon murder: SIT recovers pistol, ammo from Indore stream

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge