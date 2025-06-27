Saturday, June 28, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

2 HNLC cadres surrender before EWKH SP

Shillong, June 27: Two cadres of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), disillusioned by their experience in the outfit, surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Eastern West Khasi Hills (EWKH), on Wednesday.

Identified as Dibarius Jyrwa (32) and Ridor Lyngdoh Nonglait (30), the duo cited frustration over being assigned only menial and cultivation-related tasks for over 15 months—far removed from the HNLC’s purported objectives.

During their preliminary interrogation, the surrendered cadres claimed they were misled by Samuel Wahlang Pahsyntiew, a wanted individual in connection with a case registered at the Shillong Sadar Police Station.

SP Dangsan Khryriem informed that the surrender papers have been processed, and their rehabilitation now lies in the hands of the state government.

The two further revealed that they fled from Bangladesh on June 20 with the aim of rejoining the mainstream and expressed deep regret for associating with the HNLC.

