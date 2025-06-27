Meghalaya to sign MoU with Assam by Aug 15 on boundary dispute

SHILLONG, June 27: Meghalaya government on Friday informed that by August 15 Assam and Meghalaya will sign an MoU on boundary dispute and five new villages will be returned to the State.

“I will remind you that before, August 15. We will formally sign an MoU, you with the Assam government whereby. Five new villages will come back to us,” informed MDA spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Paul Lyngdoh on Friday.

He informed that these five areas falls under Ri-Bhoi area.

On recurring boundary skirmishes despite the talks going on between the two states at various levels, he said that they were getting closer towards a solution.

Talking about Langpih, the regional committee of which he heads, he said that all the necessary work at the ground had been carried out and all that was needed to be done is a joint visit with the Assam counterpart.

On accusations of the State government failing to make any headway in solving the boundary dispute resulting in residents of Lapangap facing the axe of encroachment and harassment from Assam, he justified, “We would not have sent the police team. We not have sent a magistrate to actually confront their counterpart from Assam. So, it’s unfair to say that government has done little”.