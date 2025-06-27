Saturday, June 28, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Meghalaya to sign MoU with Assam by Aug 15 on boundary dispute

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 27: Meghalaya government on Friday informed that by August 15 Assam and Meghalaya will sign an MoU on boundary dispute and five new villages will be returned to the State.

“I will remind you that before, August 15. We will formally sign an MoU, you with the Assam government whereby. Five new villages will come back to us,” informed MDA spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Paul Lyngdoh on Friday.

He informed that these five areas falls under Ri-Bhoi area.

On recurring boundary skirmishes despite the talks going on between the two states at various levels, he said that they were getting closer towards a solution.

Talking about Langpih, the regional committee of which he heads, he said that all the necessary work at the ground had been carried out and all that was needed to be done is a joint visit with the Assam counterpart.

On accusations of the State government failing to make any headway in solving the boundary dispute resulting in residents of Lapangap facing the axe of encroachment and harassment from Assam, he justified, “We would not have sent the police team. We not have sent a magistrate to actually confront their counterpart from Assam. So, it’s unfair to say that government has done little”.

Previous article
Meghalaya athletes win 10 medals in Asian Muaythai Championship 2025
Next article
2 HNLC cadres surrender before EWKH SP
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Mask is off’: Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of undermining Constitutional spirit

New Delhi, June 27: In a blistering barrage that has reignited political debate across the country, Congress leader...
NATIONAL

Bengaluru: Gang of 6 attacks businessman, robs Rs 2 crore cash

Bengaluru, June 27: An incident of robbery has been reported from the Vidyaranyapura police station limits in Bengaluru,...
INTERNATIONAL

Malaysian Police arrests 36 Bangladeshis for promoting Islamic State ideology

Kuala Lumpur, June 27: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) on Friday announced the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals...
NATIONAL

CM Omar Abdullah calls for collective efforts to restore J&K as India’s premier tourist destination

Srinagar, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that it is the collective...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Mask is off’: Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of undermining Constitutional spirit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: In a blistering barrage that...

Bengaluru: Gang of 6 attacks businessman, robs Rs 2 crore cash

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 27: An incident of robbery has been...

Malaysian Police arrests 36 Bangladeshis for promoting Islamic State ideology

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kuala Lumpur, June 27: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM)...
Load more

Popular news

‘Mask is off’: Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of undermining Constitutional spirit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: In a blistering barrage that...

Bengaluru: Gang of 6 attacks businessman, robs Rs 2 crore cash

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 27: An incident of robbery has been...

Malaysian Police arrests 36 Bangladeshis for promoting Islamic State ideology

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kuala Lumpur, June 27: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge