Friday, June 27, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

B’desh interim govt forms panel to probe alleged irregularities in last three national elections

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Dhaka, June 27: The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has established a five-member committee to investigate alleged irregularities, corruption, and administrative complicity in the national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 amid a growing political crackdown on the Awami League and mounting calls for electoral accountability.

Earlier on Thursday night, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification stating that the committee would also formulate recommendations to ensure fair elections in the future, local media reported. The notification stated that the three general elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 have received widespread criticism both domestically and internationally.

It also alleged that the elections were tampered with to guarantee the victory of the ruling Awami League by deliberately denying citizens their right to vote. “In order to ensure the people’s right to vote in future, safeguard democracy in the country and prevent the threat of fascism and authoritarian rule, the interim government has decided to investigate the corruption, irregularities and criminal activities committed in these elections,” said the gazette.

Chief Advisor Yunus, in his social media, stated that there are clear accusations against those conducting the 2014, 2018 and 2024 elections of “violating the system outlined in Bangladesh’s constitution, which mandates governance through elected representatives”.

“In this context, the current government has decided to investigate the corruption, irregularities, and criminal activities associated with these elections to ensure the public’s voting rights in the future, strengthen democracy in the country, and counter the risks of fascism and authoritarian rule. To this end, the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh has formed a ‘Committee to Investigate Allegations Related to the Past Three National Parliamentary Elections and Provide Recommendations for Holding Fair Elections in the Future’,” said Yunus in a post on X.

Reports suggest that the committee will be headed by former High Court justice Shamim Hasnain. Other members comprise former additional secretary Shamim Al Mamun, Associate Professor Quazi Mahfujul Hoque Supan of the law department at Dhaka University, Barrister Tajriyaan Akram Hussain, and Election Expert Md Abdul Alim.

According to a report of Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, the task of the committee included assessing the role of the then election commission and its secretariat, administration, the role of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies.

Besides, the committee will give recommendations about the desired role, and changes and outline the concerned laws, rules and regulations, election commission and administrative arrangements for making all the elections fair in the future.

The committee is further tasked with analysing the role of the then-ruling party and others associated with restricting political participation and obstructing the exercise of voting rights. It will further scrutinise and investigate the allegations of financial irregularities raised against the then-election commission. The Cabinet Division will reportedly provide secretarial assistance to the committee during the investigation.

The committee has been directed to submit its report to the government by 30 September. Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, targetting the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party.

The Yunus-led administration has issued several arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Hasina, her family members, and Awami League supporters on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country. The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

IANS

Previous article
India’s electricity demand likely to triple to 4 trillion units by 2035: Report
Next article
Three held on charges of raping woman inside law college in South Kolkata
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Kolkata law college rape, seeks report from police commissioner

Kolkata, June 27: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape of...
NATIONAL

Capping of Assam’s Sivasagar gas blowout a high-precision operation, says ONGC

New Delhi/Guwahati, June 27: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday announced the successful capping of...
NATIONAL

Parliamentary panel to grill Boeing & Air India executives, Govt officials on Ahmedabad crash

New Delhi, June 27:  The Parliamentary Committee on Transport has summoned Boeing executives, Air India representatives, the Civil...
NATIONAL

Recognising informal & experiential learning key to boost India’s skill landscape: Minister

New Delhi, June 26:  The skills landscape in India is driven by demand and market, said Jayant Chaudhary,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Kolkata law college rape, seeks report from police commissioner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 27: The National Commission for Women (NCW)...

Capping of Assam’s Sivasagar gas blowout a high-precision operation, says ONGC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Guwahati, June 27: The Oil and Natural Gas...

Parliamentary panel to grill Boeing & Air India executives, Govt officials on Ahmedabad crash

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  The Parliamentary Committee on Transport...
Load more

Popular news

NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Kolkata law college rape, seeks report from police commissioner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 27: The National Commission for Women (NCW)...

Capping of Assam’s Sivasagar gas blowout a high-precision operation, says ONGC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Guwahati, June 27: The Oil and Natural Gas...

Parliamentary panel to grill Boeing & Air India executives, Govt officials on Ahmedabad crash

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  The Parliamentary Committee on Transport...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge