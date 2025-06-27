Three held on charges of raping woman inside law college in South Kolkata

Kolkata, June 27: Kolkata Police arrested three youths for raping a young woman within the premises of a reputed law college in the city, police said on Friday. The victim and two of the accused are all students of the South Kolkata Law College (New Campus), while the third accused is a former student.

Insiders from the city police said that one of the three men was arrested late on Thursday evening, while the other two were held in the wee hours of Friday. All will be presented at a city court in South Kolkata on Friday afternoon and the public prosecutor will seek their police custody.

City police insiders further said that the cops started an investigation in the matter based on a complaint filed by the victim at Kasba Police Station in South Kolkata on the night of June 25.

In her complaint, she stated that she was sexually assault in the common room of the law college that is also located at Kasba on the same evening between 7 P.M. and 9 P.M. In her complaint, she also named the three accused persons.

City police insiders said that immediately after her complaint was registered she was taken for medical examination to the state-run National Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata. After the medical examinations confirmed the authenticity of her complaint, the cops of Kasba Police station sprang into action and arrested the three accused persons one after another.

The cops are already getting the confidential statement of the victim recorded in front of a Judicial Magistrate. The Investigating Officers have procured the footage of the CCTV cameras installed within the law college premises including the one at the scene of the crime.

The police have also started the process of recording the statements of the faculty, students and security personnel of the law college. The event has once again raised questions on women’s safety in the city and that, too, within the premises of educational institutions.

“The law and order situation in Kolkata as well as the entire state has collapsed. Now Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will float theories like ‘love affair’ or describe the event as a ‘minor incident.”

Next, she will announce compensation. The Chief Minister has no right to remain in her chair for a single minute. This is a major event and we will see it through to the end,” said Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

At the time of filing of the report there was no reaction from any Trinamool Congress leader including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently at Digha in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal to participate in the Ratha Yatra program of the Lord Jagannath Temple there.

IANS