CM reveals M’laya’s assertive response to rising drug crisis

Narcotics worth over Rs 1,000 cr busted in past 3 yrs: Conrad

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/TURA/AMPATI/WILLIAMNAGAR/KHLIEHRIAT/JOWAI, June 26: Over Rs 1,000 crore worth of narcotics, ranging from heroin and opium to ganja and crystal meth have been seized in Meghalaya in the past three years, with 1,031 drug-related cases registered and more than 422 already charge-sheeted.

The figures, disclosed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during the state-level observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday, mark the government’s most assertive response yet to the escalating crisis.

Addressing a packed gathering at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, the Chief Minister said the state’s efforts were not confined to crackdowns and arrests. “We cannot look at this as just a law enforcement issue. It is a public health, social and developmental issue. DREAM is our mission to fight this together as a state, as a people,” he stated, referring to the government’s flagship initiative called Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM).

The event, themed ‘Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery for All’, was organised by the Social Welfare department in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society and DREAM. It brought together government leaders, frontline responders, health experts, NGOs and youth groups in a collective call for action.

As part of its enforcement revamp, the government has strengthened the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with new tools including drug scanners and trained canine units. Yet, the chief minister stressed that the state’s strategy hinges on inclusive recovery with interventions in health, education, youth outreach, and community partnerships. “Let us not point fingers. Let us join hands. The youth of Meghalaya are our greatest asset, and we will not allow drugs to rob them of their future. We will fight this battle together — and we will win,” he urged, before leading the gathering in a pledge under the National Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The DREAM programme, with a Rs 50-crore commitment over five years, is designed to tackle both the supply and demand side of substance abuse. A key element is support for faith-based and community-run rehabilitation centres. The government has also partnered with the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) to design toolkits and training modules for schools, teachers, local communities and NGOs.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh, speaking as guest of honour, reinforced the government’s approach and commended Meghalaya Police for dedicating ANTF exclusively to drug enforcement.

He highlighted the introduction of preventive-detention provisions under the NDPS Act for repeat traffickers and called for local vigilance. “We need every ward and every dorbar to become a nerve-centre of vigilance and compassion. This fight is not ‘us versus them’; it is ‘all of us versus drugs’,” he said.

Invoking the legacy of the 1897 earthquake and the subsequent rebuilding of Pinewood Hotel by a Swiss couple, Lyngdoh reminded the audience of Meghalaya’s enduring spirit and urged vulnerable communities like Cantonment and Mawlai to rise with collective resolve.

Expert insight came from Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Pakha Tesia, who explained the neurobiological roots of addiction and the need for integrated treatment. “Medication stabilises the brain, but counselling, life-skills training and family support complete the recovery circle,” he said, advocating early intervention in schools and community-based rehab facilities under DREAM.

A poignant highlight of the event was the testimony of Isaac Surong, a young recovery champion who shared his story of addiction, relapse, and eventual recovery. His honest and harrowing account drew a visibly emotional response from the chief minister, who remarked, “Isaac’s story is one of hope, courage and the human spirit. We will continue to walk with him and others like him.”

Over 20 Recovery Champions were honoured for their resilience, while organisations such as Life Care Foundation, Japang NGO, Ka Lympung Ki Seng Kynthei, United A’chik Society for Serving and Building the Nation, and others were recognised for their grassroots work in prevention and rehabilitation.

The event also saw the felicitation of winners from football and basketball tournaments and the Cycle Rally for Recovery, alongside musical and dramatic performances, expert talks, and open interactions with youth and social workers all unified in the call to break the chains of addiction and reclaim the future.

Tura unites in pledge to fight drug menace

In Tura, a function commemorating the day brought together participants from various government departments and agencies, academic institutions, NGOs, and members of local communities to pledge their commitment in the fight against drugs and illicit trafficking.

The function held at Captain Williams School, Daldagre, organised by the District Welfare Office, West Garo Hills in collaboration with District Sankalp – Hub for Empowerment of Women and Adil Gandhian Society, Tura, is part of the month long programme under the initiative of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. It aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and its harmful consequences and work towards drug demand reduction.

During the programme, Amesa Chesrame S Sangma, Counsellor, Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) of Tura Civil Hospital, highlighted the ill-effects of drugs on the human body and the steps that can be taken to help victims of drug abuse.

The winners of the various competitions including the Poster writing competition held during the month-long outreach and awareness campaign were also felicitated by the dignitaries at the function.

DC joins mass signature campaign in Ampati

In Ampati, a programme commemorating the occasion featured a mass signature campaign, with enthusiastic participation from all attendees including the Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, symbolising a unified stand against drug abuse.

Held at the Multi-Facility Centre, Ampati, the event was jointly organised by the Department of Social Welfare, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), and the District Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women, Ampati.

DC Hema Nayak was the chief guest of the occasion, while Additional Superintendent of Police Sengrikchi N Marak served as the guest of honour.

In her address, the DC highlighted the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan calling upon participants, especially students and community leaders, to demand and engage in drug prevention activities to build a drug-free society.

The event saw the participation of over 130 representatives from various villages, NGOs, SHGs, Anganwadis, ASHAs, Nokmas, VEC secretaries, teachers, NMBA Master Volunteers, religious leaders, and members of the public.

Legal insights were shared by Public Prosecutor, DLSA, TM Sangma. He warned that both users and traffickers can be prosecuted under the law and highlighted the increasing prevalence of drugs like ganja and heroin in the region. Meanwhile, Clinical Psychologist from Civil Hospital, Ampati, Leni Dokatchi B Marak, delivered a session on the psychological and physiological impact of drug addiction.

As per the central directive, more than 247 schools across the district also observed the day by conducting pledge-taking ceremonies in their respective institutions.

Enthusiastic participation in Williamnagar

Williamnagar witnessed enthusiastic participation as it observed the International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, bringing together individuals from all walks of life to promote solidarity against drugs abuse. The event was held at Rongrenggre Govt HS School playground, Williamnagar on Thursday.

In his address as the chief guest, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner RP Marak spoke at length about health impacts of drug abuse, urging the youths to embrace healthy lifestyle, involving themselves in sports and other meaningful activities so as to stay away from drugs and addictive substances.

Superintendent of Police Stephen A Rynjah, in his welcome address, informed the gathering that East Garo Hills district, so far, has less problems in terms of drug addiction as compared to other districts in the state.

As part of the programme, a 10-km Run for both men and women was organised with the aim of creating greater awareness on the significant challenges posed by illicit drugs in the society. This initiative was the result of the collaboration of the SP’s office and the District Sports Office, Williamnagar.

Awareness prog in Khliehriat

An awareness programme was organised by the District Social Welfare Office, East Jaintia Hills, in collaboration with the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and Hima Sutnga Youth Federation (HSYF), at Sutnga Elaka Dorbar Hall to commemorate the day in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills.

Chief guest Santa Mary Shylla, MLA and Chairperson of the Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment, lauded the efforts of law enforcement bodies and stakeholders in combating drug abuse. She emphasised the importance of community engagement, awareness programmes, and support for victims, especially among youth.

EJH Deputy Commissioner Shivansh Awasthi highlighted the government’s flagship programme DREAM, aimed at prevention, rehabilitation, and awareness.

Attendees took a pledge for a drug-free life. Contributors like Dr J Nongtdu (OST) and R Patlong (MCSWA) were felicitated for their work.

The event featured educational talks on NDPS Act, substance abuse, and HIV/AIDS, while students performed skits and songs, and prizes were awarded for Reels and Hashtag competitions to promote anti-drug messages.

Marathon in Jowai!

A marathon event titled ‘Run against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ was held in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills in a bid to promote healthy lifestyle as part of observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking as well as Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Organised by the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, West Jaintia Hills, in collaboration with the District Administration and District Sports Officer, Jowai, the marathon was flagged off by working president of West Jaintia District Sports Association (WJDSA) EHM Passah at the Main Gate of Kiang Nangbah Stadium.

Participants of all ages enthusiastically participated in the marathon, following the specified route.

In the Men’s category, Dasaman Kyndait from Sabahmuswang was awarded first prize, while Daioohimitre Suting from Sohmynting and Daboimiki Mulieh from Ialong bagged the second prize and third prizes respectively.

In the women’s category, Phyrnai Kyndait from Mukhaialong won the first prize, while the second and third prizes were bagged by Marwa Shylla from Sabahmuswang and Dakawanhi Suchiang from Mihmyntdu.