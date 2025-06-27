‘Once a transit point, Shillong now destination for drugs’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 26: The Customs (Preventive), headquartered in Shillong, has raised serious concerns over the alarming drug situation in Meghalaya, stating that the menace has also led to a rise in crime in the state.

During a media interaction under the banner ‘Varta’ held here on Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Customs Spencer M Mylliem said that while Shillong was once only a transit point, it has now become a major destination for drugs, posing a significant challenge for enforcement agencies.

When asked why authorities have not been able to crack down on the kingpins of drug cartels, Mylliem explained that these individuals operate from neighboring countries, making it necessary to pursue international collaboration in order to bring them to justice.

“These kingpins are producing and supplying drugs across the border to the Northeast,” he added.

The interaction was organised by the Press Information Bureau, Shillong, in collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner, Customs (Preventive), to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The programme brought together senior Customs officials and members of the media for an in-depth discussion on the growing threat of drug trafficking in the Northeast and the measures being taken to combat it.

Joint Commissioner Mylliem also highlighted recent trends in drug movement from neighboring Myanmar, noting that the region is increasingly being used not just as a transit corridor but also as a destination for drug consumption.

He detailed trafficking patterns, major seizures, key enforcement actions, and the importance of inter-agency cooperation. “The region is witnessing a surge in synthetic drug smuggling, especially amphetamine, largely trafficked from Myanmar. This is closely linked to political instability and the porous nature of the border,” he said.

The Joint Commissioner noted that Customs (Preventive), North Eastern Region, has ramped up operations across all Northeastern states through various strategies. He said the department depends heavily on informants, reward mechanisms, and coordinated efforts with other agencies. Customs officers, in collaboration with the BSF, Assam Rifles, and state police forces, have made significant seizures and carried out joint raids and follow-up investigations.

The presentation also mapped key smuggling corridors across the Northeast and showcased recent seizure cases. Mylliem stressed that Customs efforts go beyond enforcement and include awareness campaigns and community outreach. “Our goal is not just to curb supply, but also to reduce demand. Long-term strategies must include rehabilitation, legal reforms, and public engagement,” he said. “Customs alone cannot fight this battle. It requires sustained support and collaboration from all enforcement and border agencies, both nationally and internationally.”

Other senior officials present at the event included Deputy Commissioner Hajong, Assistant Commissioner Rasarshi Chakrabarty, representatives from PIB, and various media personnel.

The interactive session addressed a wide range of issues, including emerging trafficking routes, current drug trends in Meghalaya, the involvement of foreign nationals, illegal manufacturing units, and international coordination through networks like the Customs Overseas Intelligence Network.

A key topic of discussion was the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PITNDPS Act). In response, Mylliem underscored that the Act remains a robust legal tool, especially for dealing with habitual offenders and those involved in organized trafficking networks.

Participants also raised concerns regarding manpower constraints and low conviction rates in drug-related cases.